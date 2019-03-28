Franek Technologies Continues To Grant The Power of Women Scholarship

TUSTIN, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franek Technologies will be continuing to award the Power of Women Scholarship for the upcoming semester. Going to college is one of the first big steps to realizing your dream, and Franek Technologies' goal in this fund is to provide aspiring women in the STEM field with stepping stones to help ease the financial burden of obtaining a higher-level education. Franek is a big believer in investing to build a generation of intelligent, strong, and confident women who will change the world through technology and medicine. Franek Technologies is in the final steps of the process to becoming a WMBE (Women and Minority Business Enterprise) and knows firsthand how important it is for women to stand together.

Geraldine Miller, CEO of Franek Technologies, says, "My success is due to my strong network and support system, and I strongly believe in giving back to the community that helped put me in a position to reward others who are taking steps to make a difference in the world. In order to be successful you need to have a strong support system. I truly believe that behind every successful woman is a tribe of successful women."

Franek is looking for a female college student who is currently enrolled in Community College or University and pursing a degree in one of the STEM majors (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Franek Technologies will award $500 to the winning participant. In order to be eligible, participants must submit a personal essay describing their career goals related to their major while demonstrating a passion for their chosen career. If you are, or know of, a female college student pursuing a degree in the STEM majors, please visit www.franek.com/scholarships/ for more information and to submit your application for the Power of Women Scholarship. Congratulations to UCLA and SUNY Buffalo students who were among the winners of last year's awards.

Franek Technologies was founded in 1974 and has built a strong reputation within the laboratory community with their Laboratory Protection Services and Uninterruptible Power Supply systems (LPS/UPS). Franek's UPS systems are designed to deliver a steady stream of high-fidelity power to lab and research equipment effectively protecting mission critical devices from data dangers such as power spikes, distortion, and short duration power outages.

