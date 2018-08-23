Franek Technologies explains on what to look for when Purchasing a UPS for your Laboratory

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Franek Technologies, Inc. is the leader in Laboratory Power Protection Systems (LPS/UPS), Surge Protector aka Battery Backup Power. Franek understands the unique needs of laboratories who only get paid for completed tests and whose results rely on access to clean power for their laboratory Instruments. Electrical power plays a major role at every step in your laboratory. Electricity today is more polluted with the increase of motors, furnaces, switches causing spike, sags and surges. Failure to address the need for a UPS in your laboratory can lead to instrument damage, downtime and poor reportable results.

With many Uninterruptible Power Supply products in the marketplace it can be confusing to figure out which is best for your valuable laboratory equipment. UPS products come in three basic forms; Online/Double Conversion UPS, Line Interactive UPS, and Offline or Passive Standby UPS. Online/Double Conversion UPS products are the only ones that are present at all times and always stand between the utility power and the instrument to provide isolation from all power problems. The only concern will be how good is the quality of power reproduced on the UPS output. The battery backup in the UPS guarantees the utility power outages or distortions never reach the instrument. There is no transfer time when power interruptions occur, as the UPS output converter is running all the time.

A true Online UPS is the best choice for providing the maximum laboratory protection. A Category III-3 UPS is essential for protecting sensitive, expensive lab instruments. Never use a computer grade UPS in place of a Double Conversion UPS. Online/Double Conversion UPS Systems are best suited for mission-critical applications. A Franek UPS will provide double conversion online operation with zero transfer time to the batteries. We help isolate sensitive equipment from power problems.

Keep in mind while shopping for your next UPS is what utility power is available and what power you'll need on the UPS output. The UPS must be able to power the instrument plus any accessory required with it. If a controller is used with it, you must support both to maintain a single electrical ground point. The UPS must be sized for more power than the total of the items to be powered. Even if you have backup generators, there will be downtime if you don't have a Franek UPS attached.

