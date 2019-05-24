Franek Technologies Finds Weather Warnings Reaffirm Need for UPS Protection in Laboratories Nationwide

TUSTIN, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer months are no stranger to severe weather, simultaneously presenting many laboratories across the United States with weather-related risk to costly instrumentation and valuable data. We've seen many wildfires in the west, tornados in the midwest, and we are quickly approaching hurricane season in the south and eastern parts of the country. It is becoming increasingly more important for Laboratory Risk Management Programs nationwide to make sure they are including Laboratory Protection Systems/Uninterruptible Power Supply (LPS/UPS) units to protect their facilities, instead of solely relying on a generator.

Franek Technologies is finding laboratories are not properly prepared for these anticipated risks, such as hurricanes or wildfires. Poor power quality represents an enormous cost to the healthcare industry in reduced productivity, expensive retesting and re-calibration, lost reporting time and equipment damage. Field studies have shown that electronic equipment powered by a clean, continuous energy source has a longer life span and a lower overall cost of ownership. Many laboratories make the mistake of assuming that once a storm has passed, the local electrical utility and distribution lines will remain intact. This is often not true when high winds, flooding, and lightning are involved. When time comes to power back up, an instrumentation-grade LPS power protection system re-generates the electrical power entering sensitive instrumentation into a perfect AC sine wave so that a sub-standard power environment will not cause damage.

When there is an unexpected power loss, such as brownout, blackout, or inevitable momentary glitches, laboratories should be protected by an installed UPS unit with the required battery back-up systems in place. This allows test runs to be completed and all instrumentation and equipment to power-down safely. By having the UPS in place, the protected instrumentation will receive smooth conditioned electrical current when equipment is powered back up.

Franek Technologies specializes in creating customized power protection solutions to protect the integrity of analytical, diagnostics, forensic, life-science, pharmaceutical and biotechnology instrumentation systems. Having a Franek UPS in high-heat, hurricane, thunderstorm, and tornado-prone areas will continue to ensure the viability of laboratory results and the ability to operate 24/7 regardless of external weather conditions. For more information, call (800) 326-6480 or visit www.franek.com

