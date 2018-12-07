NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank J. Desiderio is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Partner at Grunfeld, Desiderio, Lebowitz, Silverman & Klestadt LLP.

Managing international trade and Customs matters involves many components of a business from finance to logistics. Understanding the compliance requirements and identifying opportunities can be a complex exercise, riddled with unforeseen legal and regulatory hurdles.



(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Grunfeld, Desiderio, Lebowitz, Silverman & Klestadt LLP, one of the nation's largest law firms devoted exclusively to International Trade and Customs matters, has the experience and expertise to help companies navigate the waters of international trade. Firm lawyers, located in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, Milwaukee and Hong Kong have gained their experience by working in, and before, the U.S. Government agencies which administer and enforce the U.S. trade laws, including the Department of Commerce, the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection, International Trade Commission, Department of Justice and United States Court of International

Trade.



Before entering into private practice, Mr. Desiderio served as a trial attorney in the Customs Section of the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice where he represented the U.S. Customs Bureau (now U.S. Customs and Border Protection) in proceedings before Court of International Trade and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He was licensed to practice law in 1973 and is admitted to the U.S. Court of International Trade, the U.S. District Court, Eastern and Southern Districts of New York, the U.S. Court of Claims, the U.S. Tax Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.



Mr. Desiderio's clients include importers, retailers, foreign manufacturers, buying agents, trading companies, trade associations, customs brokers, broker associations and foreign governments. For over 40 years, he has assisted clients in designing their import transactions in a fashion which minimizes Customs duties, ensures regulatory compliance and eliminates Customs penalty exposure.



Mr. Desiderio, and members of his firm, routinely represent companies in connection with: Customs audits involving classification, valuation and eligibility under various Free Trade Agreements, Customs investigations, origin inquiries, exclusions, seizures, penalty and liquidated damages assessments, Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duty investigations.



He has written and lectured widely on Customs and trade issues, including publications and seminars in the U.S., Europe and Asia and is a frequent panelist on programs conducted by the National Customs and Freight Forwarders Association (NCBFAA), a guest lecturer on Customs in the Fashion Law Program at the Fordham Law School, a panelist on Customs and International Trade at Saint John's University School of Law and is a member of the Advisory Board and panelist at the Georgetown Law Center's International Trade Update.



For over 35 years, he has been an active member of the Italy America Chamber of Commerce (where he has served as a director, program committee chairman and, since 1992, has served as its Customs and Trade Advisor).



Mr. Desiderio is a Cavaliere dell' Ordine al Merito della Repubblica Italiana, an Ufficiale of the Savoy Orders of Saints Maurice and Lazarus, a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and the Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the John Cabot University in Rome.



For more information about the firm or Mr. Desiderio, please visit www.gdlsk.com or write fdesiderios@gdlsk.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

