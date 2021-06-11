SANGER, Texas, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Lawlis, Ph.D., A.B.P.P. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Clinical Psychologist and Researcher for his decades of sensational work in Psychological Studies and Research.

He was awarded the Diplomate (A.B.P.P.) in both Counseling Psychology and Clinical Psychology. Since 1968, he has been researching mind-body relationships with an emphasis on medical psychology and rehabilitation.

In his early years, Dr. Lawlis studied motivation in vocational environments. As his work has evolved over time, he has also evaluated management styles, wellness and stress management programming, and selection dimension for effective placement of Human Resources. He has served in international industries in Japan, Argentina, and Germany, to work towards effective policy and programs in vocational management. His most prominent work has been as a close advisor to Dr. Phil McGraw on the Dr. Phil Show for 19 years.

He received his B.S at North Texas State University (1958-62), M.Ed at North Texas State University (1963-65), and his Ph.D. at Texas Tech University (1965-68). He completed an internship at New York University Medical Center in 1968.



He is the author or co-author of more than 100 articles and chapters, as well as four textbooks: Imagery and Disease, Bridges of the Bodymind, Transpersonal Medicine, and The Mosby Textbook on Alternative Medicine.



He has written a variety of self-help books, such as The Brain Power Cookbook: More Than 200 Recipes to Energize Your Thinking, Boost Your Mood, Sharpen Your Memory, The Cure: The Hero's Journey With Cancer, Mending the Broken Bond: The 90-Day Answer to Developing a Loving Relationship with Your Child, and The Stress Answer: Train Your Brain to Conquer Depression and Anxiety in 45 Days.

Dr. Lawlis' most recent project is to update the alcohol and drug dependency treatment with applications for brain plasticity. He takes on this project as the Director of Psychology and Brain Plasticity at the Origins Recovery Center in South Padre Island, Texas. This exciting new undertaking is based on consistent research showing that addicts improve more when their time in treatment increases. He is focusing on increasing the healing potential for his patients with treatments such as hyperbaric chambers, vitamin regimens, and anti-inflammatory approaches. He will also have patients practice breathing patterns, complete neuron-biofeedback imagery exercises, and undergo sonic stimulation with music.

Since this vein of research is Dr. Lawlis' specialty, he has produced many sonic rhythmic CDs consistent with his research on PTSD. Along with biofeedback and specific brain stimulation, Dr. Lawlis is confident in the ability of his sonic rhythm CDs to produce positive outcomes for his patients. The 7-song albums are available on iTunes, and address an array of issues such as: erasing drug and alcohol cravings, finding relief from disappointment or rejection, muscular stress reduction, and depressurizing rage. In his book Retraining the Brain, he discusses his research and application of these sonic rhythm methods.

Furthermore, he is known for his creation of The BAUD (Bio Acoustical Utilization Device). Dr. Lawlis and his son created the device as an FDA-registered class 2 medical accessory aimed to control psychological symptoms. He prescribes this device in conjunction with other treatments.

Dr. Lawlis founded MindBody Solutions by Lawlis, which features his healing rhythm soundtracks.



Notably, Dr. Lawlis taught and mentored television personality and psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw. While Phil was earning his Ph.D. in clinical psychology at the University of North Texas, he took Dr. Lawlis' classes. He was impressed by the Dr.'s vast knowledge, noting that Dr. Lawlis has an "encyclopedic knowledge of psychology and medical psychiatry". Dr. Phil has also noted that "In everything he does, Dr. Lawlis' impact has been profound." Dr. Phil McGraw is proud to call Dr. Lawlis his mentor.



Dr. Lawlis joined the Dr. Phil television show from its inception in 2002. He consults with children and adult guests who will later appear on the program. The Dr. Phil show often features Dr. Lawlis' methods of helping patients with Anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, and Insomnia. He worked as the Chief Content and Oversite Adviser for the show, the Chairman of the Dr. Phil Advisory Board, and is a Member of the Dr. Phil and Robin Foundation. He is also the editor-at-large for Dr. Phil McGraw's newsletter, The Next Level.



His presence has been a bedrock of the Dr. Phil show; he evaluates potential show themes and determines the benefits of treatment concepts for the show's guests. He makes TV appearances to consult with Dr. Phil and the guest, and determine the best course of action for the guest after leaving the program.



Dr. Lawlis serves the "Camp Better America" project as an Adviser and Instructor helping soldiers readjust to civilian life. He is the director of The Angel Foundation Research Institute for Neuroplasticity. He has received a Fellowship from the American Psychological Association for his multiple scientific contributions. He has additionally run a prayer healing foundation for cancer patients located in Santa Fe. Dr. Lawlis is the Supervisor of the Testing Program for the American Mensa Program.



The Lawlis Peavey PsychoNeuroPlasticity Center is a clinic founded by Dr. Frank Lawlis and Dr. Barbara Peavey in 2004. The Center specializes in neurological issues and related symptoms. Many of Dr. Phil's guests clamor to go to the prominently featured Center. Patients with dual-diagnosis cases also receive treatment at Creative Care, another center featured heavily on Dr. Phil, where Lawlis is a consultant.



Dr. Lawlis believes it is important to have the right attitude and decide how you want to act to be your best self in life. He would like to dedicate this recognition In Loving Memory of his Mom and Dad, Mary Lou and Frank Lawlis.

