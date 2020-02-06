Frank Mastrapasqua invited to join Nashville Business Journal Leadership Trust

Mastrapasqua was chosen for membership by the Nashville Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. A Ph.D. economist, Mastrapasqua has over 45 years of experience in both finance and academia, including extensive Wall Street experience and 25 years as the founder and principal of his Nashville-based asset management firm.

"It is a great honor to contribute my knowledge to the Nashville community," said Frank Mastrapasqua. "I am thrilled to join this team and be able to use the Leadership Trust platform to discuss popular topics in finance that help people in their personal and professional lives."

Mastrapasqua identifies as a teacher at heart who enjoys contributing his experience and wisdom to colleagues as well as the next generation of finance and business professionals. He has taught as a professor at Northeastern University, the University of Houston, Belmont University (Jack C. Massey School of Business), and as an adjunct professor at New York University (NYU).

Since founding M Capital Advisors in 1993, Mastrapasqua has not only witnessed the tremendous growth and evolution of the City of Nashville, but has been an active member of the community whose respected insights should be well-received by the Nashville business community.

As an invited member, Mastrapasqua will write and contribute articles to the Nashville Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group's mobile app.

"The Nashville Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Frank Mastrapasqua to our contributor community," said Nashville Business Journal Leadership Trust. "We look forward to helping him elevate his personal brand and position him to further impact the Nashville business community and beyond."

Visit www.bizjournals.com/nashville/news/leadership-trust to stay up-to-date on articles from Frank Mastrapasqua.

About Business Journals Leadership Trust

Nashville Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify visit trust.bizjournals.com.

About Frank Mastrapasqua and M Capital Advisors

M Capital Advisors is a nationally recognized asset management firm headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The firm was founded in 1993 by Frank Mastrapasqua, Ph.D. and was originally known as Mastrapasqua Asset Management. Over the last two decades, M Capital Advisors has assembled an impressive team with a reputation for delivering client-centric asset management services to institutions and high net worth individuals, and sound financial planning services to investors and their families. M Capital Advisors has offices in San Antonio, Texas and Tullahoma, Tennessee.

As the Chairman, Principal and Chief Investment Officer of M Capital Advisors, Frank Mastrapasqua has over 45 years of experience in the investment business. As the leader of the Investment committee, he focuses upon macroeconomics, individual sector trends, monetary policy, the proprietary GRAD Point Valuation Framework and the Equity Liquidity Index model. He acts as the lead co-manager on all of M Capital Advisor's Equity Strategies. Frank is actively involved in the development of new business and the creation of new investment strategies that can meet client needs.

For media inquiries please contact: lacy@statuslabs.com

SOURCE M Capital Advisors