Frank P. Crivello Of Phoenix Investors Donates $10,000 To Local Nonprofit Above And Beyond The Playground Via Dream Machine Bus Tour

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank P. Crivello, Chairman & Founder of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a national private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced a contribution totaling $10,000 will be donated to local nonprofit Above and Beyond the Playground in support of the Milwaukee stop of Charlie Rocket's nationwide Dream Machine Bus Tour.

Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine Bus Tour is in the midst of its second nationwide tour. The initiative encourages community wellness and camaraderie as well as personal inspiration. This year, the Dream Machine Bus Tour has partnered with local nonprofit Above and Beyond the Playground to host the event in Milwaukee. Above and Beyond the Playground provides academic and athletic mentoring programs for students throughout the city of Milwaukee. Frank P. Crivello and Phoenix Investors, alongside others, will sponsor the event.

"Perhaps now more than ever, initiatives such as the Dream Machine and Above and Beyond the Playground are integral to community welfare," said Frank P. Crivello in an official statement. "It is an honor and a privilege to be able to give back, especially when sponsorship encourages hope, inspiration, and support of deserving local nonprofits."

The event will kick-off the evening of September 11th at the Milwaukee Art Museum with the main event on Sunday, September 13th in the Woodlands at N 95th Street and Brown Deer Road. To learn more about the Dream Machine bus tour, please visit https://www.dreammachineusa.com. To learn more about Above and Beyond the Playground, please visit https://www.aboveandbeyondtheplayground.com.

Founded by Frank P. Crivello in 1994, Phoenix Investors and its affiliates (collectively "Phoenix") are a leader in the acquisition, development, renovation, and repositioning of industrial facilities throughout the United States. Utilizing a disciplined investment approach and successful partnerships with institutional capital sources, corporations, and public stakeholders, Phoenix has developed a proven track record of generating superior risk-adjusted returns, while providing cost-efficient lease rates for its growing portfolio of national tenants. Its efforts inspire and drive the transformation and reinvigoration of the economic engines in the communities it serves, currently encompassing over 30 million square feet.

