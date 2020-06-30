Frank P. Crivello of Phoenix Investors Donates $100,000 to Kingdom Faith Fellowship

MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank P. Crivello, Chairman & Founder of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a national private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced a contribution totaling $100,000 was made to Kingdom Faith Fellowship ("KFF"), a non-denominational church located just east of Milwaukee's Grover Heights Neighborhood. Given financial challenges exaggerated by the effects of COVID-19, Phoenix paid KFF's accumulated rental fees.

"As we all know, establishments of every type have been suffering from the impact of COVID-19, especially religious organizations," said Frank P. Crivello in an official statement. "We are honored to help support Kingdom Faith Fellowship, an establishment that helps foster a true sense of community. With physical meeting spaces still under drastic limitations and offerings on perpetual hold, donations are integral to the survival of our community fixtures."

Kingdom Faith Fellowship, led by Senior Pastor Robert Randolph, exists to provide spiritual, physical, and emotional healing through their ministry efforts and has been serving the Greater Milwaukee community since 2007. "We are honored to have community partners like Phoenix investors who understand the need to support religious organizations making an impact in the city of Milwaukee. We are grateful for their support," said Pastor Randolph in a statement. Please visit https://www.kffmil.org to learn more about the Fellowship.

About Phoenix Investors

Founded by Frank P. Crivello, Phoenix Investors is a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee, WI whose core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. This strategy leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve.

Phoenix's affiliate companies hold interests in approximately 30 million square feet of industrial, retail, office, and single tenant net-leased properties across 21 states. A 2018 survey conducted by NREI ranked Phoenix Investors as having the 28th largest total industrial real estate portfolio. Today, Phoenix principally specializes in the renovation and repositioning of large, former single tenant industrial facilities throughout the United States that were previously owned by major corporate clients, REITs, or financial institutions.

For more information visit https://phoenixinvestors.com.

