Frank Residences Sets New Standard for Memory Care

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL) opened the new Lynne and Roy M. Frank Residences last Fall, the newest in Assisted Living community in San Francisco and is now offering the most innovative memory care for seniors in the Bay Area – possibly the country. Serving at the forefront of senior care for more than a century, SFCJL's experience is providing a firm foundation for the new community at Frank Residences, including innovating programming and services.

The 270,000 square foot, $140 Million addition includes Frank Residences, 113 modern assisted-living apartments and 77 memory care support suites utilizing the latest in technology for older-adult care. The new community also features, café, full-service restaurant and bar, a fitness center and pool, cinema, and performing arts center. It will eventually include medical offices and care navigation through Byer Square, a new take on the JCC models of the past. Also included at the new community is programming tailored to provide life-long learning and experiences in a multi-generational community space.

Robert Sarison, SFCJL Director of Campus Programs, felt it was important to create a residential feel as part of the memory care offering at Frank Residences. This effort includes creating five different neighborhoods as well as camouflaged medication carts, no nursing stations, and medical staff wearing regular clothes instead of scrubs. Dining areas look and operate just like a restaurant. These details matter for the overarching sense of wellness that residents at Frank Residences will enjoy.

Memory care programming focuses heavily on creative arts therapies including music, art, dance, storytelling, improvisation, poetry, and drama. Memory care support groups for caregivers and family members will be available on campus and online to provide tools to manage memory challenges. In addition, SFCJL has created partnerships with Creative Aging SF, Medical Clown Project, Alzheimer's Association, UCSF, Family Caregiver Alliance, California Institute of Integral Studies, tailored to MA Psychology student interns in expressive arts and drama therapy.

"We know that people retain their social sense even with memory challenges such as dementia and Alzheimer's. Therefore, our programming is geared toward interaction instead of simply filling time. We are dedicated to creating an environment where caregivers and residents are at their best and choose to focus on strengths not deficits. One of our most intriguing built-in programs is 'Experience Stations' which offer Virtual Reality, sensory experiences for residents where realistic environments are created through scents and sounds to evoke memories," said Sarison.

"The secret ingredient to the SFCJL philosophy is properly training caregivers and hiring the right people for the job. Every resident has an identity, and we focus on creating individualized programming to support every individual's unique needs," he concluded.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment for a tour, please visit https://www.frankresidences.org.

