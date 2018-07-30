Frank Sinatra's Landmark 1958 Album 'Frank Sinatra Sings For Only The Lonely' Receives New Stereo Mix For Expanded 60th Anniversary Edition

Preorder 'Only The Lonely' (60th Anniversary Edition): https://UMe.lnk.to/SinatraOTL

'Only The Lonely' (60th Anniversary Edition)'s 2CD Deluxe package pairs the album's remastered original 1958 mono mix with a new 2018 stereo mix by Larry Walsh. Four bonus tracks from the mono session recordings are also featured, including studio takes making their release debuts: "Angel Eyes" (alternate session takes – May 5, 1958) and "Lush Life" (session takes – May 29, 1958). The album's original mono mix makes its digital release debut in an expanded digital collection pairing the remastered album mix with the four bonus session recordings, while the 1CD, 2LP vinyl, and standard digital album configurations feature the album's 2018 stereo mix. The new edition's audio was mastered by Ron McMaster at Capitol Studios.

'Only The Lonely' was recorded as both a mono and stereo presentation," explains Larry Walsh in his notes for the 60th Anniversary Edition. "The mono was the focus as that was the chief format of the day. The stereo was recorded with two microphones suspended high over the studio orchestra. Frank Sinatra's voice was recorded onto a third track. With the stereo recording being mid-side decoded, the depth of the studio is revealed."

For 'Only The Lonely,' Sinatra recorded evening sessions at Capitol Studios in May and June 1958, joined by an orchestra and his frequent collaborator, conductor and arranger Nelson Riddle. Sinatra delves deeply into love, pain, and loss across the album's songs of heartbreak and yearning, including "One For My Baby (And One More For The Road)," "Angel Eyes,"' and "Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry." 'Only The Lonely' reached No. 1 on Billboard's albums chart and remained on the charts for 120 weeks. At 1959's inaugural GRAMMY Awards® ceremony, the album won the award for Best Recording Package.

"The ones that stick in my mind are 'Only The Lonely,' 'Wee Small Hours,' and 'Come Fly With Me,' because I think the orchestrator's work and my work came together so well." – Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra Sings For Only The Lonely (60th Anniversary Edition)

2CD Deluxe

CD 1: Original 1958 Mono Mix + Bonus Tracks



1. Only The Lonely



2. Angel Eyes



3. What's New?



4. It's A Lonesome Old Town



5. Willow Weep For Me



6. Good-Bye



7. Blues In The Night



8. Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry



9. Ebb Tide



10. Spring Is Here



11. Gone With The Wind



12. One For My Baby (And One More For The Road)



Bonus Tracks (Mono)



13. Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry (alt take – May 5, 1958)



14. Angel Eyes (alt session takes – May 5, 1958) - previously unreleased

CD 2: New 2018 Stereo Mix + Bonus Tracks



1. Only The Lonely



2. Angel Eyes



3. What's New?



4. It's A Lonesome Old Town



5. Willow Weep For Me



6. Good-Bye



7. Blues In The Night



8. Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry



9. Ebb Tide



10. Spring Is Here



11. Gone With The Wind



12. One For My Baby (And One More For The Road)



Bonus Tracks (Mono)



13. Lush Life (session takes – May 29, 1958) - previously unreleased



14. One For My Baby (test track – June 24, 1958)

Expanded Digital Album (Mono)



Original 1958 Mono Mix + Bonus Tracks



1. Only The Lonely



2. Angel Eyes



3. What's New?



4. It's A Lonesome Old Town



5. Willow Weep For Me



6. Good-Bye



7. Blues In The Night



8. Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry



9. Ebb Tide



10. Spring Is Here



11. Gone With The Wind



12. One For My Baby (And One More For The Road)



Bonus Tracks (Mono)



13. Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry (alt take – May 5, 1958)



14. Angel Eyes (alt session takes – May 5, 1958) - previously unreleased



15. Lush Life (session takes – May 29, 1958) - previously unreleased



16. One For My Baby (test track – June 24, 1958)

1CD; 2LP Vinyl; Digital Album (Stereo)



New 2018 Stereo Mix

2LP Vinyl side splits



Side A:



1. Only The Lonely



2. Angel Eyes



3. What's New?



Side B:



4. It's A Lonesome Old Town



5. Willow Weep For Me



6. Good-Bye



Side C:



7. Blues In The Night



8. Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry



9. Ebb Tide



Side D:



10. Spring Is Here



11. Gone With The Wind



12. One For My Baby

About Frank Sinatra



Throughout his seven-decade career, Frank Sinatra performed on more than 1,400 recordings and was awarded 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album by the Recording Industry Association of America. Sinatra demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation and continues to do so; his artistry still influences many of today's music superstars. The Oscar® winner also appeared in more than 60 films and produced eight motion pictures.

Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. Today, he remains a legend and an inspiration around the world for his contributions to culture and the arts.

For more information about Frank Sinatra, visit sinatra.com.

