Franke+Fiorella creates new corporate brand for San Antonio-based Alamotape

For years they were known as FLEXcon Industrial, part of the FLEXcon Holdings Trust. As confusion between the organizations grew, management determined that creating a totally unique brand would be in the business' best interest. The new name references their proximity to the Alamo, an iconic historic battle site from the 1800s, while also expressing what they do and the can-do spirit and tenacity that is evident throughout the organization.

Franke+Fiorella developed everything from the brand strategy, messaging, logo and visual identity to a brand video, corporate website, stationary and printed communications. Brand guidelines were created to extend the look and feel to all touchpoints – online, offline and face-to-face. To aid in delivering on-brand experiences from Day One forward, we developed and delivered a brand training session that was shared with all employees.

