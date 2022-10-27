Frankford Candy and Dunkin' Deliver New Chocolate Goodness to the Candy Aisle This Holiday Season

Dunkin' Box O' Chocolates, Dunkin' Dunkaccino Hot Chocolate BOMB® and

PHILADELPHIA and BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankford Candy, a leader in the licensed confections and gifts industry, and Dunkin'® are teaming up again this holiday season to introduce new chocolate candies inspired by fan-favorite Dunkin' beverages and donuts. The new Dunkin' Box O' Chocolates, along with two new Hot Chocolate BOMB® varieties – Dunkaccino™ and Spicy – are beginning to roll out this month and will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

"The Dunkin' brand is beloved for its delicious variety of donuts and beverages enjoyed by people throughout the day," said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. "Now when the Dunkin' craving strikes, fans can find some of their favorite flavors in the candy aisle. Our new Dunkin' Box O' Chocolates and Dunkin' Hot Chocolate BOMB varieties are perfect for a simple pick-me-up treat or for sharing or gifting while supplies last this holiday season."

"We're thrilled to partner with Frankford Candy again this holiday season to bring America's beloved donut flavors in new donut flavor-filled chocolates," said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin'. "Back by popular demand, Dunkin' beverage-inspired seasonal Hot Chocolate BOMB varieties will include two new flavors and will surely excite fans."

The new Dunkin' Box O' Chocolates features 12 individually wrapped donut-shaped filled chocolates in three fan-favorite flavors from Dunkin':

Boston Kreme: A milk chocolate shell with the smooth and delicious chocolate and vanilla cream filling combination of a classic Boston cream pie.

A milk chocolate shell with the smooth and delicious chocolate and vanilla cream filling combination of a classic cream pie. Brownie Batter: A milk chocolate shell with a rich and decadent Brownie Batter-flavored cream filling, inspired by Dunkin's popular Valentine's Day limited-time donut.

A milk chocolate shell with a rich and decadent Brownie Batter-flavored cream filling, inspired by popular Valentine's Day limited-time donut. Chocolate Creme: A white chocolate shell with a milk chocolate cream filling for a perfectly balanced bite.

The chocolates are packaged in a box that resembles the iconic Dunkin' MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats box. Fans can find them at Walmart, Target, Publix, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and Five Below stores at a suggested retail price of $6.99.

The Original and Mint Dunkin' Hot Chocolate BOMB® varieties are back by popular demand along with the following two new varieties:

Dunkin' Dunkaccino Hot Chocolate BOMB®: Inspired by the signature Dunkin' coffee drink that was beloved by loyal Dunkin' fans, the coffee and hot chocolate flavored Belgian milk chocolate exterior contains mini marshmallows inside. Fans can find the Dunkin' Dunkaccino Hot Chocolate BOMB® at H-E-B, Rite Aid and Ross Dress for Less stores nationwide.





Dunkin' Spicy Hot Chocolate BOMB®: Spice is a trending flavor in the candy aisle, and this rich Belgian milk chocolate shell features hints of spice and mini marshmallows inside. The Dunkin' Spicy Hot Chocolate BOMB® is available at H-E-B, Ross Dress for Less and Hy-Vee stores nationwide.

In addition, Dunkin' fans can still find the original Dunkin' Hot Chocolate BOMB® at CVS, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less stores nationwide, and the Dunkin' Mint Hot Chocolate BOMB® at Target stores nationwide. All four varieties are available at a suggested retail price of $3.99 and can also be found online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

For more information and to shop the new seasonal candies, visit https://www.frankfordcandy.com/shop.

About Frankford Candy

Founded in 1947, Frankford Candy has evolved into one of the largest marketers of licensed confections and gifts in the United States. The company partners with the most respected companies in the entertainment and food industry to bring iconic brands into the candy aisle. For more information on Frankford Candy and its products, visit FrankfordCandy.com , and follow Frankford Candy on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest new items.

About Dunkin '

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel, and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category for 16 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

