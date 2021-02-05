Frankforter Group acquires 240-unit multifamily property in Atlanta

The 29-acre property provides excellent connectivity to many of Atlanta's major employment centers, economic drivers, and retail hubs.

Frankforter Group will invest over $2M to enhance the property, including the common area amenities, such as an automated delivery locker system, clubhouse upgrades, pool area renovations, and sports courts revamping.

This acquisition further fuels the group's expansion in the greater Atlanta market with some more acquisitions in the pipeline for Q1.

Stephane Benalal, Director of Acquisitions says, "We have been very active in the Atlanta market in the last few years and we are very excited to increase the group's portfolio in one of the country's growing markets. Garden Walk fits perfectly within our value add strategy. Our approach for this community is to invest a significant amount of capital to enhance the tenant experience and bring out the full potential in this property.

-About the Frankforter Group-

Frankforter Group is a third generation real estate investment and asset management firm with a focus on acquiring institutional grade multifamily and commercial real estate in Canada and the United States, with a proven track record of realized returns to our investors led by an experienced team, with well over 40 years and $1 billion + in transaction experience.

