Franklin County Public Health Launches Recover For Life Campaign and Unveils Recovery Wall Mural

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) is proud to announce Recover For Life, a new anti-stigma campaign to show community support for those struggling with addiction and those in recovery in Franklin County.

This campaign is funded by a three-year CDC Overdose Data to Action grant that FCPH received in September 2019. The grant brings over $3 million dollars a year to our community to fight the opiate crisis and enables partners including several of those working together with the Columbus and Franklin County Addiction Plan (which is led by Columbus Public Health) to take their work a step further.

Recover For Life relies on research and data that lead people to recovery: encouraging greater understanding of addiction, promoting visible community support, and connecting those impacted by addiction with available community resources, said Joe Mazzola, Health Commissioner, Franklin County Public Health.

To showcase this effort, FCPH commissioned the Recovery Wall mural as a way to launch the campaign. Local muralist Amy Haggard painted the Recovery Wall at 435 W. Town Street in Franklinton.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office reported a 73.4 percent increase in overdose deaths in the first six months of 2020, compared to the same time period in 2019. More than 40 states reported increases in deadly opioid overdoses since the COVID-19 pandemic, with pandemic induced social, emotional, and economic challenges sparking the overdose surge.

The Recovery Wall mural can be seen at 435 W. Town Street following the unveiling on October 21 at 10 a.m. People are encouraged to visit www.franklincountyrecovers.com to learn more about addiction, resources to get help, and to enter their pledge of support to be included on the Recovery Wall Mural.

Franklin County Public Health improves the health of our communities by preventing disease, promoting healthy living and protecting against public health threats through education, policies, programs and partnerships.

Mitzi Kline, Franklin County Public Health

Sarah Irvin, Irvin Public Relations

