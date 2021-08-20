Franklin Graham Issues Call to Prayer for the People of Afghanistan on Sunday

BOONE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of people are desperately trying to escape from Afghanistan after the country's fall to the Taliban.

With the Taliban blocking access to the airport and all exit routes, this is a life or death situation for Christians and other religious minorities, and all those who worked with or for America over the past two decades.

The Islamic extremists who have taken Afghanistan by force have a history of brutality, including beheadings and public executions. Time is short and the need is urgent, and this is why Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, is calling for a day of prayer day of prayer on Sunday, August 22.

"There is no hope for these people to get out safely—apart from a miracle from the hand of God—and that's what we need to pray for," said Franklin Graham.

Samaritan's Purse is currently partnering with other groups that are working diligently to help people get out of the country.

"To watch this hurts," said Edward Graham, Franklin Graham's youngest son who works with Samaritan's Purse and served in six combat deployments within special operations forces in Afghanistan. "I spent years there and lost many friends. There are many Afghan people that I love. This is a manmade disaster and there isn't a person or an organization that can fix this. Only God can deliver us from this crisis."



