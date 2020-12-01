Franklin Junction Adds WingDepo™ To Growing Roster Of Virtual Restaurant Brands

The WingDepo menu focuses on one of America's favorite comfort foods—buffalo wings. Offering sweet and savory options like Memphis Sweet BBQ to Mango Habanero and Honey Stingin' Garlic, Franklin Junction's culinary team has cultivated mouth-watering combinations sure to satisfy wing lovers everywhere.

"WingDepo is a perfect fit for the Host Kitchen™ model," said Aziz Hashim, founder of Franklin Junction. "The concept benefits our partners by increasing profitability in restaurants without additional capital expense."

Hashim launched Franklin Junction in April 2020 as an opportunity for independent restaurateurs to monetize the excess capacity of their kitchens. Franklin Junction performs site analysis, concept matching, and implements strategies for sustained sales growth. There are currently 300 Host Kitchens™ in 35 states on the Franklin Junction network, with another 200 expected to be operational by early next year.

"Our goal is to help small and medium sized restaurant owners participate in the fast-growing online sales channel on a par with the largest operators who have significantly more resources. We level the playing field," added Hashim.

About Franklin Junction

Franklin Junction is a digital platform that allows restaurants to monetize excess kitchen and storage capacity by serving as "Host Kitchens™." Host facilities are matched with a thoughtfully curated roster of crave-able menu items from great restaurant concepts, allowing the Host to increase revenue and hosted brands to expand geographic reach without capital expenditure. Franklin Junction's proprietary matching process has allowed for an industry-best time to profit for their clients. For more information, visit www.franklinjunction.com.

SOURCE Franklin Junction

Related Links

http://www.franklinjunction.com

