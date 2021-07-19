Franklin Sports and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings Team Up to Launch Collection of Signature Volleyball Apparel and Equipment

STOUGHTON, Mass., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sporting goods brand Franklin Sports announced Monday that it has partnered with beach volleyball superstar and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings to develop and launch a full line of volleyball apparel and equipment. The partnership includes a signature apparel brand featuring both high-performance athleticwear and lifestyle clothing, as well as a collection of specially designed balls, nets, kneepads, and training accessories. The signature volleyballs are the first products to launch from the collection, and they are available now on franklinsports.com and at Dick's Sporting Goods stores across the country.

"I've been a Franklin Sports kid my whole life, so this is a dream come true," said Walsh Jennings. "My first love in sports was baseball, and Franklin was our go-to choice. I had plans to be the first female pitcher in the major leagues, but things took a turn when I found volleyball. This partnership means the world to me. I aspire to spread my love and joy for the game to as many people as possible, and this partnership will allow me to do just that. Franklin stands for what's most important in life - integrity, family, playfulness, and excellence. I'm honored to walk this path with them, and I can't wait to share everything we've created with the world."

Walsh Jennings has been working closely with the Franklin product team to custom-design every piece of equipment and apparel within the branded collection, using her knowledge and expertise to develop products that meet the needs of today's volleyball athlete. Headlined by three new models, the volleyballs are the first products to launch from the new collection. Franklin will then begin rolling out additional equipment and training accessories, as well the signature apparel line, which includes high-quality athleticwear and comfortable lifestyle pieces.

As one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport, Walsh Jennings has captured three Olympic Gold Medals (2004, 2008, and 2012), and she currently stands as the all-time leader in victories and winnings in the Association of Professional Volleyball (AVP). Since 2018, the Scotts Valley, California, native has been working with her husband, Casey, to grow their company p1440, a digital platform built exclusively around the sport and culture of beach volleyball.

"We're thrilled to partner with Kerri Walsh Jennings, a true American sports icon who has been at the apex of her sport for the better part of the last two decades," said Adam Franklin, president of Franklin Sports. "Nobody knows volleyball as well as Kerri does, and through her work with p1440, she has her finger on the pulse of where the game stands today and what it needs to reach its growth potential. This partnership with Kerri is really about our shared passion for reaching more athletes and growing the sport. Through our development work with Kerri, we have created a collection of accessible, high-quality volleyball apparel and equipment that will launch at a very exciting time for the sport."

Based in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Franklin is a leading sporting goods brand that has a catalogue of over 10,000 products across many different sports. The brand has official partnerships with Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), and hundreds of professional athletes. Celebrating its 75th year in business in 2021, Franklin is a multigenerational, family-owned company that has built its business on delivering quality and value to its customers – from the recreational level all the way up to the professional ranks.

To learn more about Franklin Sports or shop its collection of products, please visit franklinsports.com.

About Franklin Sports

Founded by Irving Franklin in 1946, Franklin Sports is a Stoughton, Massachusetts-based sporting goods brand that manufactures and sells over 10,000 products across 10 different categories. Franklin is the Official Batting Glove and Official PlayBall Equipment Partner of Major League Baseball (MLB), the Official Street Hockey Partner of the National Hockey League (NHL), and the brand is heavily involved with all of the leagues' youth participation programs. Franklin also works with hundreds of elite athletes through sports equipment and apparel collaborations. Franklin is a multigenerational, family-owned business run by Adam Franklin, who succeeded his father, Larry, as president in 2019. Franklin's rich history and trusted reputation as a quality sporting goods brand – from recreational sports all the way up to the professional level – has made it one of the perennial leaders in the industry. Celebrating its 75thyear in business, Franklin continues to honor its tradition of providing athletes of all levels with excellent value across its full product collection, while also supporting various professional league's growth initiatives and investing in popular emerging sports like pickleball. For more information on Franklin, please visit franklinsports.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @franklinsports.

