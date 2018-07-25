Franklin Synergy Bank Receives Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer Approval

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE : FSB ) (the "Company"), the parent company of Franklin Synergy Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that the Bank has received Fannie Mae seller/servicer approval. This distinction allows the Bank to retain mortgage servicing rights, realize pricing advantages and expand product offerings, as well as to sell and pool loans into mortgage-backed securities. Fannie Mae's technology solutions for seller/servicers also make the loan process more efficient by making it faster and less complicated.

Richard Herrington, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "While the Bank is already a current Freddie Mac seller/servicer, the Fannie Mae approval strengthens our commitment to the community as one of the top providers of mortgages in Middle Tennessee. We are excited to be working with Fannie Mae and to offer our customers the opportunity for more-competitive products and pricing."

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This media release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, expected operating results, including market share and shareholder value, strategy for growth and profitability, projected sales, gross margin and net income figures, the availability of capital resources, the effect of potential and completed acquisitions, and plans concerning products and market acceptance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "strategies" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that could cause the corporation's actual results to materially differ from those described in forward-looking statements include those discussed in Item 1A of the corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2018. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, could differ materially from those set forth in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Future operating results of the corporation are impossible to predict, and no representation or warranty of any kind can be made respecting the present or future accuracy of such forward-looking statements or the ability of the corporation to meet its obligations, and no such representation or warranty is to be inferred.

About the Company

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. The Company's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank, a Tennessee-chartered commercial bank founded in November 2007 and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a full range of banking and related financial services with a focus on service to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. With consolidated total assets of $4.17 billion at June 30, 2018, the Bank currently operates through 14 branches and one loan production office in the growing Williamson, Rutherford and Davidson Counties, all within the Nashville metropolitan statistical area. Additional information about the Company, which is included in the NYSE Financial-100 Index, the FTSE Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, is available at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com.

