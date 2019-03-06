Frankly Announces Director Compensation

NEW YORK, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankly Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TLK) (Frankly), a leader in transforming media companies by enabling them to publish and monetize their digital content across all platforms, has entered into shares for services agreements with the three independent directors on its Board, Tom Rogers, Steven Zenz and Samuel Hyun, covering the first three quarters of 2019. Under the agreements, which remain subject to TSXV approval, the directors may elect to receive their scheduled compensation each quarter in cash or Frankly common shares, the number of which will be computed based on the closing price of Frankly shares at the end of such quarter. Separately, Frankly has issued Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to its three independent directors as follows: Tom Rogers 13,476, Steven Zenz 10,546, and Samuel Hyun 7,568, all of which are subject to vesting on March 31, 2019, and, upon vesting, each RSU is convertible into one Frankly common share.

About Frankly

Frankly provides a complete suite of solutions that give publishers a unified workflow in the creation, management, publishing and monetization of all content to any device maximizing audience value and revenue. Frankly brings publishers and their audiences the solutions to meet the dynamic challenges of a diverse content multiscreen world. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Atlanta.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

