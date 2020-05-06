Franworth Announces Launch of Professional Services Division Offering New Resources to Support Affiliate Brands

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franworth®, a franchise-focused growth equity firm, announced today the launch of its Professional Services Division, offering an extensive suite of support options benefitting both emerging and mature franchise Affiliate Brands. Through this new division, Franworth has expanded its Shared Resource Platform (SRP) in an effort to help businesses of all sizes gain access to the company's wealth of resources, including its executive team, best-in-class tools and proven processes.

Initially launched in February 2020, the SRP was built from years of experience across multiple franchise sectors, and offers educational courses, tools, templates and playbooks related to real estate and construction, operations, marketing, finance and legal, as well as distribution and fulfillment services. The new Professional Services Division makes these resources more accessible and is led by Franworth operating partner Mike Skitzki, who leverages his 20+ year career in franchising to help each partner identify the best way to accelerate success and growth in a cost-effective, rapid and flexible way.

"As long standing leaders in franchising, we leveraged our unmatched expertise to identify the fundamental challenges that have plagued the industry for years and develop a suite of services directly catering to those needs," said John Rotche, founder and CEO of Franworth. "The impact of the COVID-19 crisis has been immediate within the franchising segment, and we anticipate that recovering from the pandemic will require a complete overhaul in the way business is done. Our SRP platform and Professional Services Division embrace this new reality and provide essential tools and resources to support businesses at all stages of development and fuel the success of their brand."

In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, Franworth's SRP program has become increasingly valuable for businesses struggling to navigate and survive the current climate, fueling a surge in new engagements. The new suite of services were intentionally designed to be customizable and flexible, allowing Franworth to support businesses of all levels across a variety of segments and industries. As a result, new Affiliate Brand partners range from established concepts backed by global giants to emerging franchisors and startups, including Bark Social, an innovative off-leash dog park and craft beer/coffee bar concept slated to open its first location in Washington D.C. this summer.

"Bark Social partnered with Franworth as an Affiliate Brand so we can scale nationally and address a major growth opportunity within experiential pet retail," said Bark Social Co-Founder Luke Silverman. "John Rotche and his team have a proven track record of building well-known brands and we are excited to work with them to build a business that delivers unparalleled value for customers, employees, and partners."

To learn more about the resources available through Franworth's Professional Services Division, visit franworth.com/affiliates.

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Franworth accelerates value for brands and independent unit value for franchisees using our proven franchise systems, professional support services and shared resources platform. Partnering with Franworth gives franchise concepts access to an expansive suite of best-in-class processes, talent, technology, proprietary supply chain system and logistics designed to help scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success. Led by a team of industry veterans with more than 450 years of combined experience, Franworth's executive board and leadership team includes Founder, CEO and Managing Director John Rotche, CFE; Managing Director and Partner David Barr; Partner Drew Brees; President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Keil; General Counsel and Chief of Staff Jonathan Koudelka; Chief Financial Officer David Taccolini, Operating Partner and Professional Services Division Lead Mike Skitzki; and Operating Partner and CEO of The Lash Lounge Meg Roberts. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes The Lash Lounge®, skoah®, CITYROW® and Madison Reed Color Bar®. For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, visit franworth.com.

