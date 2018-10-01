Franworth Makes Waves in Franchise Space, Nabs Industry Veteran Meg Roberts to Lead Lash Brand

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Franworth, the nation's premiere franchise growth equity firm that helped propel some of today's fastest growing fitness and lifestyle franchise brands, is continuing its trend of bringing on world-class hires to leads its portfolio of brands. In a coup for the company, Franworth is pleased to announce revered franchise industry veteran Meg Roberts has joined The Lash Lounge as President.

Most recently, Roberts served as the President of Molly Maid since 2012, one the nation's largest professional residential house cleaning franchise systems. In six years, she and her team re-tooled nearly all aspects of the franchise's model, including the deployment of new cloud-based software, a new brand identity, and an industry-leading website driving a 10x increase in lead flow and contributing to six percent year-over-year growth in 2018. Prior, Roberts had high-level roles at BBDO Chicago and Service Brands International. She is highly active in the franchise industry, where she is a Certified Franchise Executive, a member of IFA's Women's Franchise Committee and an advisor to the NextGen Franchising foundation.

In her new role with Lash Lounge, Roberts will lead day-to-day franchise business as the Franworth brand accelerates from 40 to 100 open salons in early 2019. She'll leverage her deep marketing experience, honed at BBDO and Molly Maid, to accelerate lead generation and customer conversion at Lash Lounge, while communicating directly with franchisees through the newly formed franchise advisory board. Diving into the brand head first, Roberts also plans on directly owning a Lash Lounge salon.

Roberts' hiring is the latest in a trend of Franworth hiring the best of the best in his or her specific field. She'll join Dave Keil who, this year, left his position as the CEO of Pure Barre to join Franworth as an Operating Partner and CEO of The Lash Lounge. Wasim Somo, Franworth's Vice President of Digital Strategy, is another recent example. After leaving Google, he was one day away from accepting a position at Facebook, with another job offer from Amazon on the table. After a lengthy phone call with Franworth founder John Rotche, Somo brought his expertise to Ann Arbor.

"At Franworth, our ultimate goal is to help great franchise concepts grow into sustainable national brands. We bring in the crème de la crème to develop our collection of lifestyle brands, and that is exactly who Meg Roberts is," said Rotche. "She helped revolutionize the Molly Maid brand, and we are proud she'll be calling Franworth and The Lash Lounge home. Plus, it's always great to have another University of Michigan alum in the halls!"

About Franworth

Franworth is a leading franchise growth equity firm with years of franchise experience accompanied by a proven track record of success. The accomplished executive team is located in Ann Arbor, Mich., and includes Managing Director and CEO John Rotche, CFE; Managing Director David Barr; Chief Operating Officer Mike Skitzki, CFE; and General Counsel and Chief of Staff Jonathan Koudelka. Franworth helps franchisors build a strong foundation, navigate their acceleration, and create economic value for both franchisors and their franchisees. The Franworth family of brands currently includes TITLE Boxing Club, spavia day spa, Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea, CityRow and The Lash Lounge. To learn more visit www.franworth.com.

