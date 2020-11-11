Franworth Signs New Partnership with The Barre Code Amid Powerhouse Firm's Ongoing Success in Beauty and Wellness

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franworth ® a franchise-focused growth equity firm, announced today it has signed a partnership with The Barre Code®, marking the continued expansion of the company's beauty and wellness division. Founded in 2010 by entrepreneurial duo Ariana Chernin and Jillian Lorenz, The Barre Code is widely-known for its results-driven fitness offerings centered on cardio, strength, and restoration and focused on women empowerment, with 44 studio locations across 17 states. As a leader in accelerating growth for beauty and wellness concepts, Franworth will leverage the firm's 450 years of combined franchise experience to fuel The Barre Code's efforts to expand its footprint across the U.S.

"Becoming a Franworth partner gives us access to the unparalleled expertise of John Rotche and his team of franchising industry veterans, and we are thrilled for an opportunity to join the company's portfolio and take The Barre Code to new heights," said Jillian Lorenz, co-founder of The Barre Code. "Over the past 10 years, we've grown the brand from a single unit in Chicago to a national fitness franchise concept, and we look forward to leveraging Franworth's expansive resources to build on this momentum. The strength and viability of our business model has enabled The Barre Code to weather the COVID-19 pandemic and head into 2021 positioned for explosive franchise development growth in markets nationwide."

The Barre Code founders selected Franworth in their milestone 10th year in business to gain the expertise of an experienced team with resources to accelerate value for their brand and independently owned and operated franchises.

This partnership offers The Barre Code's team the space to focus on their mission of creating programming to grow a best-in-class fitness program for everybody and every BODY, while promoting personal growth and self-acceptance. Chernin and Lorenz designed The Barre Code around the unique mindset, "you have everything to gain and nothing to lose" as clients of all fitness levels access three core formats: Barre, Bootcamp, and Brawl™ (a high energy kickboxing style class).

"As fellow University of Michigan graduates with their first franchise location based in Ann Arbor, our Founder and CEO John Rotche developed and maintained a great relationship based on shared values and culture with Jillian and Ariana several years ago," Dave Keil, President and COO of Franworth, said. "In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the timing for The Barre Code team to join our portfolio allows this established brand the opportunity to collaborate with our team and our other innovative and women-led concepts with membership models on growing retail and athleisure and further expanding their On Demand fitness offering."

Franworth offers The Barre Code and its partnership brands – new and emerging – access to resources and efficiencies for the franchisor through its broad menu of services including Finance. Franchise Administration, Real Estate, Construction, Operations and On-boarding, Marketing, Franchise Sales, Fulfillment and Distribution and Executive Advisory. Franchisees also benefit from purchasing power of back-office services available through Franworks.

Over the past year, Franworth was integral in driving growth through franchising for several of its portfolio brands, including The Lash Lounge®, which opened its milestone 100th salon last year and CITYROW®, an emerging high-intensity indoor rowing concept, with 60 new territories in development. Late last year, Franworth partnered with skoah®, a facial-only spa franchise with a proprietary product line, to propel expansion efforts throughout the United States and Canada in 2021.

The Barre Code is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, with franchise opportunities available in select markets throughout the U.S. For more information about franchising opportunities with The Barre Code, visit https://franchise123.com/the-barre-code-6750.

For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how to build your new brand, help your emerging franchise establish systems and processes from industry leaders, or gain efficiencies through our internal fulfillment and distribution company or back-office services through Franworks, visit franworth.com.

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Franworth helps brands build a strong foundation, navigate their acceleration, and create economic value for both franchisors and their franchisees. Through its expansive suite of professional services and best-in-class processes, talent, technology and proprietary supply chain system, Franworth specializes in mentoring emerging franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes Title Boxing Club®, The Lash Lounge®, CITYROW®, skoah®, Madison Reed Color Bar® and The Barre Code®. For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, access fulfilment and distribution services, back-office services through Franworks, or nonprofit support through Franchise For Good, visit franworth.com .

About The Barre Code

The Barre Code goes beyond the barre to offer cardio, strength training, and restorative classes with an emphasis on positivity and empowerment. Clients of all fitness levels and abilities will leave feeling stronger than ever with a wide variety of class styles, body-positive motivation, and custom-curated playlists. Find a Barre Code studio near you: thebarrecode.com.

Media Contact

Alexya Williams

Fish Consulting

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Franworth

Related Links

http://www.franworth.com

