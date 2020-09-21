FRANZ Skincare USA Announces Launch of FRANZ Jet Microcurrent Facial Dual Mask

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FRANZ's new Jet Microcurrent Facial Dual Mask makes proven microcurrent technology used by dermatologists accessible at home!

Does your skincare work? Does your face mask work? Learn about Franz' patented technology at franzskincareusa.com!

While your skincare products contain ingredients with exceptional claims, it takes much more work for your skin to absorb the nutrients and their benefits. Physicians and skincare professionals implement multiple tools such as rollers and electric devices to help ingredients to be activated at skin deep level.

The latest trend is to use spa tools at home. This would be an excessive amount of work for most of us!

The FRANZ Jet Microcurrent Facial Dual Mask brings spa technology to your home though two exclusive methods. Using FRANZ Skincare's Tissue X™, nourishing ingredients are delivered 6x deeper into layers of your skin, making them more effective than a typical topical application. Similar to a microcurrent facial treatment received at a med-spa or dermatologist, Tissue X™ gives a non-invasive facelift at home, without any needles or downtime! This eco-friendly technology uses water, rather than battery power, to create tiny, rejuvenating waves across your face. The result is instant hydration, reduced pores, and smooth and tightened skin.

While Tissue X™ acts as the delivery method, the Enriching Mask serum acts as the healing component. Enriching Mask serum contains targeted ingredients delivered into the deepest layers of skin, including: Oligio Hyaluronic Acid to reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles via a skin-plumping effect and hydration, and Copper Tripetide-1, a naturally-occurring protein that stimulates collagen production to visibly repair skin and ceramides that create a moisture barrier. In the process, this powerful ingredient helps protects the skin from any environmental damage.

FRANZ's new Jet Microcurrent Facial Dual Mask is meant to be used twice a week for a month. The Dual Mask delivers strong results but feels lightweight and can be used as a pre-makeup application; perfect for a glow-up in the morning or before an event!

FRANZ Jet Microcurrent Facial Dual Mask (2 sets) and Franz Jet Re-set 4-Week Program is currently available on www.franzskincareusa.com with a suggested retail price of $40 and $165, respectively.

For More Information, please contact:

Katy Younger-Hadwiger

[email protected] or +1-646-701-4002

SOURCE FRANZ Skincare USA

Related Links

http://www.franzskincareusa.com

