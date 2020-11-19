FRANZ Skincare USA unveils groundbreaking Stem Cell Culture Medium Ampoule

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pinnacle of at-home-skincare technology, the innovative Stem Cell Culture Medium Ampoule made with a 10% concentration stem cell culture medium.

While FRANZ is known in the industry for high-tech and award-winning masks, Stem Cell Culture Medium Ampoule is an ultra-concentrated serum that minimizes the signs of aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and loss of volume.

Normally reserved for spas or dermatologists, this first-to-market technology brings this prestigious cosmetic ingredient to home. Made with a groundbreaking 10% concentration of Human-derived stem cell culture, this ampoule heals skin at the cellular level by stimulating cell growth and differentiation and activating collagen & elastin synthesis. The key active ingredients, EGF (epidermal growth factor) and FGF (fibroblast growth factor), strengthens your skin's barrier to protect against free radicals, environmental damage, and moisture loss. This serum will reconstruct your skin back to its healthiest state for a younger, firmer, and flawless complexion.

Stem Cell Culture Medium Ampoule can be used alone, or to boost the serum's effects use under any of FRANZ Skincare USA's Microcurrent Dual Masks. The patented Tissue X™ technology will help penetrate the serum's ingredients 6x deeper into the layers of your skin, making them more effective than a topical application. In addition, the Microcurrent Dual Mask will add hydration and key nutrients.

Perfect for a skin cleanse or boost before an event we recommend our Two- Week Repair and Reset program paring Bare Stem Cell Culture Medium Ampoule and FRANZ Premium Microcurrent Facial Dual Mask. Then for maintenance, use one Stem Cell Culture Medium Ampoule and mask once a week. If you need a skin boost, revert back to the twice a week regime!

Stem Cell Culture Medium Ampoule is currently available on FRANZskincareusa.com at a suggested retail price of $15/ampoule.

For More Information, please contact:

Savannah Engel

Savannah Engel Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE FRANZ Skincare USA

Related Links

https://franzskincareusa.com

