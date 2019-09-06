Franz Skincare Wins Prestigious Awards at the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

ABOUT

Franz Skincare is a new collection of luxury skincare products, developed for both the professional and consumer markets. After years of research and working extensively with doctors and scientists across multiple fields including Life Science, Chemistry, and Biomedical Engineering, BioSensor Laboratories in Seoul, Korea developed their revolutionary Tissue X™ Technology. Tissue X™ is the world's first TDDS (Transdermal Drug Delivery System) that conveniently delivers the benefits of iontophoresis treatments to your skin, without the hassle of devices or practitioner assistance. This unique transdermal delivery process has been called "a game changer" in the world of skincare, when it comes to addressing and solving various skin concerns and needs. Used in conjunction with their expertly crafted skincare formulations, they guarantee that their nourishing and reparative ingredients are reaching the inner most layers of your skin.

Whether you are looking for an effective anti-aging regimen, or trying to treat very specific issues like pigmentation, acne, sunburns, scaring, dermatitis or even rosacea, Franz Skincare is the solution.

Contact:

Drew Wilson, Director of Global Business Development

Franz Skincare USA

(713) 725-8983

drew.wilson@biosensorlab.com

https://franzskincareusa.com

@franzskincareusa

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals and publishes Beauty Wire Magazine and hosts Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

Contact: Vanessa Julia, CEO, Aesthetic Everything, 310-754-0257, vanessa@aestheticeverything.com

https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything