Franzese® Launches Its First Line of Premium Chocolates

"We are extremely excited to begin selling our chocolates," commented Franzese's Co-Founder and CEO Paolo Franzese. "This project has been in the making for over a year. We are grateful to our partners and team for all the hard work that has been poured into getting our exquisite chocolate Bon Bons to market."

Franzese is launching a three-piece chocolate Bon Bon gift set this holiday season in Nordstrom stores nation-wide. The three-piece chocolate set features three stunning pieces of chocolate gems in delicious holiday flavors, ginger bread, raspberry cream, and vanilla caramel. The Bon Bons have a thin, perfectly tempered, chocolate shell with a creamy filling inside. The chocolates are proudly displayed in a classy and transparent box.

"Our chocolates are truly in a class of their own. We are here to bring a chocolate 'experience' with our handcrafted and indulgent line of premium chocolates. They will make great stocking stuffers for the holidays or an any-time indulgent treat and the packaging is just beautiful," added Franzese.

The new line of Franzese chocolate Bon Bon gift packs will:

Retail between $7.95 - $8.85 in the USA and $9.50 in Canada .

- in the and in . Be purchasable in almost every Nordstrom Ebar in the USA and Canada

in the and Also be sold directly on Franzese's website (www.experiencefranzese.com), starting November 29 th, 2019.

Since its founding in 2011, the Franzese® brand has grown exponentially in the U.S. market through product development and corporate partnerships – including a successful partnership with retail giant Nordstrom, and with the global brand KitchenAid®. To learn more, visit experiencefranzese.com or join the conversation at facebook.com/Franzeseusa and twitter.com/FranzeseUSA.

