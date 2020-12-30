FRANZ's introduces new Jet Plus Brightening Dual Mask to award-winning skincare line

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No needles or downtime, just results! Clinically proven to leave skin feeling tightened, toned and reduce the signs of aging, FRANZ award-winning masks feature innovative, game-changing technology.

The latest in the FRANZ skincare line is the Jet Plus Brightening Dual Mask, combining the cutting edge micro-current technology with ingredients specifically meant to brighten skin and combate dullness and dark spots.

The FRANZ Jet Plus Brightening Microcurrent Facial Dual Mask brings spa technology to your home through two exclusive methods. Using FRANZ Skincare's Tissue X™, nourishing ingredients are delivered 6x deeper into layers of your skin, for a more effective delivery than a typical topical application. Similar to a microcurrent facial treatment received at a med-spa or dermatologist, Tissue X™gives a non-invasive facelift at home, without any expensive or bulky machinery. This eco-friendly technology uses water, rather than battery power, to create tiny, rejuvenating waves across your face. The result is instant hydration, reduced pores, and smooth and firm skin.

While Tissue X™acts as the delivery method, the Enriching Mask serum acts as the healing component. Enriching Mask serum contains targeted ingredients delivered into the deepest layers of skin, including eight types of Hyaluronic Acids and four types of Peptides as your solution to dullness and dark spots. It's formula also includes Niacinamide and a Provitamin C Complex which all together promotes cell turnover, improves skin tone and texture, reduces oxidative stress and controls skin pigmentation.

FRANZ's newJet Plus Brightening Microcurrent Facial Dual Mask is meant to be used twice a week for a month and then decreased to once a week for glowing, bright, firm skin. The Dual Mask delivers strong results but feels lightweight and can be used as a pre-makeup application; perfect for a glow-up in the morning or before an event! Will be available to purchase January 29th, 2021 https://franzskincareusa.com/ , 2 treatments for $40.

