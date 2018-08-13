Fraport Traffic Figures - August 2018: Frankfurt Airport Records Passenger Growth
European routes continue to drive FRA's passenger traffic - Fraport's Group airports also report further growth
01:00 ET
FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/ds-rap – In August 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 6.8 million passengers – an increase of 8.1 percent year-on-year. Since the beginning of 2018, FRA has achieved growth of 8.7 percent, with European routes continuing to drive passenger traffic. In the reporting month, aircraft movements climbed by 8.0 percent to 46,389 take-offs and landings, while accumulated maximum take-off weights (MTOWs) rose by 5.5 percent to about 2.9 million metric tons. With 182,589 metric tons (up 0.8 percent), cargo (airfreight + airmail) almost reached the same level as last year.
The airports in Fraport's international portfolio continued their growth path in August 2018. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia recorded an increase of 3.1 percent to 202,423 passengers. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) reported combined traffic growth of 4.6 percent to about 1.2 million passengers. The Group's 14 Greek airports achieved overall positive growth of 6.6 percent to some 5.4 million passengers in August 2018. Fraport Greece's fastest growing airports included Corfu (CFO) with 704,741 passengers and Kos (KGS) with 538,382 passengers – both recording a 12.2 percent gain – while traffic at Mytilene Airport (MJT) on the island of Lesbos jumped by 11.6 percent to 71,636 passengers.
Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru saw traffic increase by 6.6 percent to about 2.1 million passengers. Bulgaria's Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) registered combined growth of 5.8 percent to nearly 1.4 million passengers. Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera surged by 14.7 percent to about 4.9 million passengers. Hanover Airport (HAJ) closed the reporting period with 667,084 passengers (up 8.1 percent). Traffic also advanced at Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China – where almost 2.1 million travelers (up 11.6 percent) and some 4.2 million passengers (up 8.8 percent) were served, respectively.
|
Fraport Traffic Figures
|
August 2018
|
Fraport Group Airports1
|
August 2018
|
Year to Date (YTD) 2018
|
Fraport
|
Passengers
|
Cargo*
|
Movements
|
Passengers
|
Cargo
|
Movements
|
Fully-consolidated airports
|
share (%)
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
YTD
|
Δ %
|
YTD
|
Δ %
|
YTD
|
Δ %
|
FRA
|
Frankfurt
|
Germany
|
100.00
|
6,798,055
|
8.1
|
179,902
|
0.8
|
46,389
|
8.0
|
46,343,945
|
8.7
|
1,428,158
|
-1.1
|
340,098
|
8.3
|
LJU
|
Ljubljana
|
Slovenia
|
100.00
|
202,423
|
3.1
|
915
|
-11.6
|
3,451
|
1.7
|
1,232,529
|
10.3
|
8,019
|
5.0
|
23,970
|
4.3
|
Fraport Brasil
|
100.00
|
1,245,813
|
4.6
|
7,398
|
47.4
|
12,332
|
10.4
|
9,535,558
|
4.6
|
55,051
|
48.1
|
91,386
|
5.1
|
FOR
|
Fortaleza
|
Brazil
|
100.00
|
524,295
|
7.2
|
3,861
|
26.9
|
5,263
|
22.4
|
4,127,550
|
4.9
|
28,550
|
22.5
|
37,192
|
7.3
|
POA
|
Porto Alegre
|
Brazil
|
100.00
|
721,518
|
2.7
|
3,537
|
78.9
|
7,069
|
2.9
|
5,408,008
|
4.4
|
26,501
|
91.0
|
54,194
|
3.6
|
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
|
73.40
|
5,409,953
|
6.6
|
690
|
44.7
|
42,367
|
6.1
|
21,400,274
|
9.0
|
5,314
|
12.2
|
174,041
|
7.4
|
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
|
73.40
|
2,827,413
|
6.4
|
509
|
39.2
|
21,176
|
4.9
|
11,845,201
|
7.6
|
3,966
|
9.0
|
93,019
|
6.1
|
CFU
|
Kerkyra (Corfu)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
704,741
|
12.2
|
32
|
n.a.
|
5,162
|
13.3
|
2,492,170
|
16.2
|
135
|
> 100.0
|
19,353
|
19.9
|
CHQ
|
Chania (Crete)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
489,679
|
-2.3
|
41
|
0.0
|
3,028
|
-0.6
|
2,183,365
|
-1.1
|
301
|
-8.1
|
13,850
|
-2.3
|
EFL
|
Kefalonia
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
174,815
|
11.3
|
0
|
n.a.
|
1,621
|
14.6
|
581,245
|
20.8
|
1
|
-63.4
|
5,346
|
19.7
|
KVA
|
Kavala
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
67,385
|
8.3
|
8
|
-43.5
|
561
|
1.4
|
311,975
|
36.6
|
57
|
-26.9
|
3,136
|
23.3
|
PVK
|
Aktion/Preveza
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
129,510
|
1.3
|
0
|
n.a.
|
1,134
|
4.4
|
433,275
|
2.8
|
0
|
n.a.
|
3,976
|
2.3
|
SKG
|
Thessaloniki
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
839,748
|
7.6
|
428
|
38.1
|
6,843
|
1.1
|
4,474,253
|
4.8
|
3,469
|
7.4
|
37,573
|
0.8
|
ZTH
|
Zakynthos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
421,535
|
5.2
|
0
|
n.a.
|
2,827
|
2.4
|
1,368,918
|
9.2
|
4
|
> 100.0
|
9,785
|
6.4
|
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
|
73.40
|
2,582,540
|
6.7
|
181
|
62.8
|
21,191
|
7.2
|
9,555,073
|
10.7
|
1,348
|
22.9
|
81,022
|
8.9
|
JMK
|
Mykonos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
328,202
|
10.2
|
15
|
n.a.
|
4,164
|
1.9
|
1,067,365
|
13.6
|
68
|
> 100.0
|
13,712
|
8.0
|
JSI
|
Skiathos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
119,178
|
6.2
|
0
|
n.a.
|
1,055
|
-2.0
|
350,253
|
5.1
|
0
|
n.a.
|
3,237
|
-1.5
|
JTR
|
Santorini (Thira)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
379,698
|
9.2
|
17
|
n.a.
|
3,535
|
14.2
|
1,597,797
|
16.2
|
118
|
> 100.0
|
14,406
|
17.8
|
KGS
|
Kos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
538,382
|
12.2
|
36
|
> 100.0
|
3,706
|
15.2
|
1,896,804
|
16.3
|
185
|
44.2
|
14,187
|
17.3
|
MJT
|
Mytilene (Lesvos)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
71,636
|
11.6
|
30
|
9.3
|
816
|
21.4
|
325,135
|
5.5
|
254
|
0.2
|
3,854
|
-2.3
|
RHO
|
Rhodes
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
1,056,599
|
2.6
|
59
|
13.1
|
6,895
|
3.2
|
3,983,785
|
6.5
|
539
|
23.5
|
27,423
|
5.2
|
SMI
|
Samos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
88,845
|
1.2
|
23
|
-15.3
|
1,020
|
9.1
|
333,934
|
11.4
|
184
|
-8.1
|
4,203
|
2.1
|
LIM
|
Lima
|
Peru2
|
70.01
|
2,060,930
|
6.6
|
24,102
|
-6.1
|
16,905
|
2.0
|
14,695,541
|
8.8
|
180,065
|
4.7
|
128,788
|
5.3
|
Fraport Twin Star
|
60.00
|
1,383,868
|
5.8
|
630
|
-62.9
|
9,116
|
6.8
|
4,472,463
|
13.5
|
5,664
|
-47.6
|
32,007
|
11.5
|
BOJ
|
Burgas
|
Bulgaria
|
60.00
|
911,407
|
5.4
|
618
|
-63.4
|
5,859
|
6.7
|
2,720,755
|
9.7
|
5,590
|
-47.5
|
18,727
|
7.9
|
VAR
|
Varna
|
Bulgaria
|
60.00
|
472,461
|
6.4
|
12
|
21.9
|
3,257
|
7.1
|
1,751,708
|
19.8
|
74
|
-56.7
|
13,280
|
17.0
|
At equity consolidated airports2
|
AYT
|
Antalya
|
Turkey
|
51.00
|
4,924,825
|
14.7
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
26,824
|
13.9
|
22,017,848
|
22.5
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
127,915
|
20.6
|
HAJ
|
Hannover
|
Germany
|
30.00
|
667,084
|
8.1
|
1,036
|
-5.6
|
7,555
|
2.3
|
4,153,185
|
8.2
|
10,843
|
-0.3
|
52,266
|
2.6
|
LED
|
St. Petersburg
|
Russia
|
25.00
|
2,099,021
|
11.6
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
16,368
|
5.4
|
12,153,915
|
11.1
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
110,530
|
8.5
|
XIY
|
Xi'an
|
China
|
24.50
|
4,152,303
|
8.8
|
27,108
|
25.8
|
29,261
|
3.3
|
29,728,658
|
7.9
|
186,625
|
13.2
|
218,422
|
3.7
|
Frankfurt Airport3
|
August 2018
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
YTD 2018
|
Δ %
|
Passengers
|
6,798,610
|
8.1
|
46,346,722
|
8.7
|
Cargo (freight & mail)
|
182,589
|
0.8
|
1,455,260
|
-0.7
|
Aircraft movements
|
46,389
|
8.0
|
340,098
|
8.3
|
MTOW (in metric tons)4
|
2,872,329
|
5.5
|
20,997,386
|
5.5
|
PAX/PAX-flight5
|
155.4
|
-0.3
|
145.5
|
0.2
|
Seat load factor (%)
|
83.9
|
79.6
|
Punctuality rate (%)
|
66.6
|
67.6
|
Frankfurt Airport
|
PAX share
|
Δ %6
|
PAX share
|
Δ %6
|
Regional Split
|
Month
|
YTD
|
Continental
|
63.8
|
11.5
|
64.3
|
12.5
|
Germany
|
9.6
|
7.0
|
10.7
|
4.8
|
Europe (excl. GER)
|
54.2
|
12.3
|
53.6
|
14.2
|
Western Europe
|
44.6
|
11.5
|
44.5
|
13.9
|
Eastern Europe
|
9.6
|
15.9
|
9.1
|
15.7
|
Intercontinental
|
36.2
|
2.6
|
35.7
|
2.4
|
Africa
|
4.4
|
13.4
|
4.3
|
10.8
|
Middle East
|
5.4
|
2.7
|
5.3
|
2.5
|
North America
|
14.2
|
2.7
|
12.7
|
2.8
|
Central & South Amer.
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
3.3
|
0.6
|
Far East
|
9.6
|
-2.1
|
10.2
|
-0.7
|
Australia
|
0.0
|
n.a.
|
0.0
|
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail
|
Fraport AG
|
Maria Linden
|
Telephone: +49-69-690-70557
|
Corporate Communications
|
E-mail: m.linden@fraport.de
|
Media Relations
|
Internet: www.fraport.com
|
60547 Frankfurt, Germany
|
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport
SOURCE Fraport AG
