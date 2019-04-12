Fraport Traffic Figures - March and First Quarter of 2019: Growth Trend Continues

Passenger traffic rises at Frankfurt Airport - Fraport's Group airports worldwide largely report positive performance

Fraport AG

Apr 12, 2019, 01:00 ET

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk – In the first three months of 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served almost 14.8 million passengers – an increase of 2.5 percent year-on-year. Aircraft movements rose by 3.0 percent to 116,581 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) climbed by 2.9 percent to some 7.3 million metric tons. Only cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) declined by 2.3 percent to a total of 527,151 metric tons, reflecting the worldwide economic slowdown.

In March 2019, Frankfurt Airport recorded year-on-year traffic growth of 1.4 percent to about 5.6 million passengers. This increase was achieved despite the fact that, in March last year, traffic was additionally boosted by the earlier timing of the Easter school holidays, falling in April this year. Aircraft movements climbed by 2.1 percent to 42,056 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated MTOWs grew by 2.8 percent to about 2.6 million metric tons. Cargo throughput remained almost level compared to March 2018, rising by 0.2 percent to 202,452 metric tons.

Across the Group, the airports in Fraport's international portfolio largely performed well in the first quarter of 2019, even though the different timing of the Easter holidays had an impact on some airports serving tourist destinations. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia closed the January-to-March period with an increase of 4.0 percent to 342,636 passengers (March 2019: up 3.0 percent to 133,641 passengers). In Brazil, the two airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA), combined, welcomed some 3.9 million passengers, posting a gain of 11.9 percent (March 2019: up 8.3 percent to approximately 1.2 million passengers).

Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports served some 1.9 million passengers overall in the first quarter of the year – an increase of 8.2 percent (March 2019: up 1.1 percent to a total of 713,045 passengers). The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included Thessaloniki (SKG) with around 1.2 million passengers (up 20.3 percent), Chania (CHQ) on the island of Crete with 153,225 passengers (down 0.4 percent), and Rhodes (RHO) with 151,493 passengers (down 18.1 percent).

Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru advanced by 3.7 percent to some 5.5 million passengers (March 2019: up 2.2 percent to about 1.8 million passengers). Combined traffic at the two airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast slipped by 5.8 percent to 203,606 passengers (March 2019: down 9.9 percent to 74,102 passengers). Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey posted a 5.8 percent gain to more than 2.7 million passengers (March 2019: down 0.1 percent to nearly 1.1 million passengers). St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport (LED) in Russia grew by 14.7 percent to about 3.6 million passengers (March 2019: up 16.3 percent to approximately 1.3 million passengers). Almost 11.3 million passengers passed through Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China in the first three months of the year, representing an increase of 8.0 percent (March 2019: up 3.7 percent to nearly 3.8 million passengers).

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading.  If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures







March 2019




























Fraport Group Airports1

March 2019


Year to Date (YTD) 2019




Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

5,592,322

1.4

198,700

0.5

42,056

2.1

14,798,334

2.5

519,028

-1.6

116,581

3.0

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

133,641

3.0

1,012

-6.9

2,674

1.4

342,636

4.0

2,911

-4.0

7,600

3.9

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,219,491

8.3

5,698

-19.7

11,044

-0.6

3,921,023

11.9

18,482

-2.1

34,438

4.4

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

580,423

24.8

2,689

-26.9

4,885

14.9

1,891,313

24.4

9,650

-2.9

15,667

19.2

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

639,068

-3.2

3,009

-11.9

6,159

-10.3

2,029,710

2.3

8,832

-1.1

18,771

-5.3

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

713,045

1.1

608

-12.2

7,232

1.9

1,919,461

8.2

1,731

1.4

20,169

9.3

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

530,592

1.9

478

-11.2

4,811

-2.4

1,450,569

10.2

1,352

10.3

13,640

7.7

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

24,196

-25.2

15

-5.2

376

-25.2

64,702

-7.9

44

36.9

1,025

-17.0

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

54,615

-22.8

33

-16.0

485

-6.7

153,225

-0.4

102

10.8

1,412

25.6

EFL

Kefalonia 

Greece

73.40

3,578

-26.2

0

n.a.

116

8.4

9,779

11.4

0

-1.6

316

20.2

KVA

Kavala 

Greece

73.40

6,381

-71.1

8

99.8

133

-54.3

18,703

-76.9

23

> 100.0

360

-62.5

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

723

31.0

0

n.a.

69

-19.8

1,258

16.5

0

n.a.

183

-16.8

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

437,694

13.3

421

-12.0

3,520

7.2

1,194,143

20.3

1,179

8.0

10,044

18.3

ZTH

Zakynthos 

Greece

73.40

3,405

-8.2

1

98.1

112

-20.6

8,759

-4.4

4

> 100.0

300

-19.6

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

182,453

-1.1

130

-15.8

2,421

11.9

468,892

2.6

379

-21.3

6,529

12.9

JMK

Mykonos 

Greece

73.40

11,146

-15.1

4

54.2

187

0.0

24,614

13.7

10

> 100.0

453

17.7

JSI

Skiathos 

Greece

73.40

1,173

-7.6

0

n.a.

46

-14.8

2,927

-4.5

0

n.a.

124

-8.8

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

56,938

6.1

13

6.1

484

0.8

129,219

12.9

35

5.3

1,211

15.1

KGS

Kos 

Greece

73.40

19,597

> 100.0

21

85.8

346

100.0

54,425

36.6

61

25.1

996

28.0

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

27,241

15.1

28

-25.6

479

44.3

72,694

15.4

83

-17.5

1,372

46.3

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

54,325

-25.6

45

-31.5

563

-19.1

151,493

-18.1

137

-40.4

1,525

-15.6

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

12,033

9.1

19

-23.4

316

30.6

33,520

12.3

53

-18.6

848

23.4

LIM

Lima

Peru

70.01

1,816,922

2.2

20,948

-10.0

16,161

0.5

5,513,759

3.7

62,530

-4.9

46,512

-1.7

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

74,102

-9.9

406

-51.9

681

-20.1

203,606

-5.8

1,362

-44.7

1,991

-14.1

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

14,343

-2.8

394

-52.9

168

-8.7

35,965

-4.4

1,331

-45.5

496

-5.7

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

59,759

-11.5

12

76.1

513

-23.2

167,641

-6.1

31

65.4

1,495

-16.6















At equity consolidated airports












AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

1,073,548

-0.1

n.a.

n.a.

7,453

1.5

2,716,777

5.8

n.a.

n.a.

19,562

10.7

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,331,310

16.3

n.a.

n.a.

12,584

7.2

3,644,394

14.7

n.a.

n.a.

36,048

8.9

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,780,668

3.7

28,530

30.1

27,824

3.3

11,283,674

8.0

73,115

13.3

82,426

6.0
















Frankfurt Airport2





March 2019

Month

Δ %

YTD 2019

Δ %

Passengers

5,592,516

1.4

14,799,048

2.5

Cargo (freight & mail)

202,452

0.2

527,151

-2.3

Aircraft movements

42,056

2.1

116,581

3.0

MTOW (in metric tons)3

2,649,601

2.8

7,303,886

2.9

PAX/PAX-flight4

143.1

-0.6

136.3

-0.4

Seat load factor (%)

78.0

74.6

Punctuality rate (%)

71.5

76.5





Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Δ %5

PAX share

Δ %5

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

63.0

1.8

61.8

2.7

 Germany

11.5

-0.4

11.3

0.9

 Europe (excl. GER)

51.5

2.3

50.5

3.1

  Western Europe

42.8

1.6

41.8

2.3

   Eastern Europe

8.7

5.9

8.7

6.9

Intercontinental

37.0

0.5

38.2

2.3

 Africa

4.8

4.9

5.0

7.1

 Middle East

5.8

-4.9

5.9

-3.8

 North America

11.4

0.1

11.1

1.6

 Central & South Amer.

4.2

7.2

4.5

7.1

 Far East

10.9

-0.2

11.6

2.4

 Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.





Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4  Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG

Torben Beckmann                               

Telephone:  +49 69 690-70553

Corporate Communications                 

E-mail:  t.beckmann@fraport.de

Media Relations                                  

Internet:  www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany                    

Facebook:  www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

