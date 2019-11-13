Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2019: Growth Momentum Slows

Frankfurt Airport posts slight increase in passenger traffic - Fraport's Group airports worldwide report mixed results

News provided by

Fraport AG

Nov 13, 2019, 01:00 ET

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap – Some 6.4 million passengers traveled through Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in October 2019, up 1.0 percent compared to the same month last year. In the first ten months of 2019, passenger traffic at FRA grew by 2.2 percent. In the reporting month, aircraft movements decreased by 1.3 percent to 45,938 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) contracted slightly by 0.3 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) dropped by 7.3 percent to 179,273 metric tons. Overall, FRA's traffic development in October was impacted by the global economic slowdown, reductions in flight offerings, and a number of airline bankruptcies.

These dampening factors also affected some of Fraport's Group airports worldwide. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia served 99,231 passengers in the reporting month, down 38.5 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic decline by 2.5 percent to some 1.3 million passengers. Growing by 2.6 percent, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded nearly 2.0 million travelers.

Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports posted combined traffic growth of 1.6 percent to around 2.5 million passengers. In Bulgaria, traffic at the Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) decreased by 5.7 percent overall to 145,772 passengers. In contrast, Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey saw traffic rise by 10.7 percent to about 4.1 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, also achieved a 10.6 percent increase, serving some 1.7 million passengers. At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic advanced by 3.4 percent to over 4.1 million passengers.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading.  If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

Fraport Traffic Figures

October 2019







Fraport Group Airports1

October 2019


Year to Date (YTD) 2019




Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

6,433,376

1.0

175,622

-8.0

45,938

-1.3

60,622,428

2.2

1,739,918

-3.4

438,487

1.4

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

99,231

-38.5

912

-22.6

1,771

-46.2

1,550,080

-2.3

9,455

-7.5

28,161

-7.9

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,274,460

-2.5

6,642

-6.5

11,786

-2.1

12,679,192

4.3

67,150

-4.0

112,948

-2.1

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

561,787

-2.8

3,212

-28.4

5,100

-0.4

5,863,542

9.9

36,361

-1.7

49,089

3.2

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

712,673

-2.2

3,430

31.1

6,686

-3.3

6,815,650

-0.1

30,789

-6.6

63,859

-5.7

LIM

Lima

Peru

80.01

1,979,254

2.6

24,532

-10.5

16,305

-1.1

19,627,291

6.3

220,855

-5.2

164,498

2.1

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

2,534,543

1.6

644

-11.0

20,786

-0.5

28,728,218

1.0

6,345

-6.9

231,361

0.9

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

1,327,953

1.3

494

-11.5

10,715

0.3

15,620,201

0.5

4,788

-6.1

121,746

0.4

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

253,246

-1.2

10

30.2

2,057

-2.8

3,226,562

-2.7

166

3.8

24,560

-3.8

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

288,152

7.0

25

-38.3

2,064

9.6

2,865,765

-0.9

349

-11.1

19,418

5.0

EFL

Kefalonia 

Greece

73.40

38,115

-0.2

0

n.a.

438

-0.5

766,646

1.6

0

-35.8

7,121

2.6

KVA

Kavala 

Greece

73.40

20,599

-8.4

8

-30.7

246

-12.8

312,046

-20.8

80

4.5

3,225

-18.0

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

34,135

-8.0

0

n.a.

360

-3.0

624,907

7.3

0

n.a.

5,470

3.6

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

608,092

3.6

451

-9.6

4,764

1.9

6,020,295

3.6

4,189

-6.1

48,954

1.7

ZTH

Zakynthos 

Greece

73.40

85,614

-15.2

0

n.a.

786

-14.2

1,803,980

0.5

4

-21.8

12,998

0.3

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

1,206,590

2.0

150

-9.3

10,071

-1.3

13,108,017

1.7

1,558

-9.2

109,615

1.4

JMK

Mykonos 

Greece

73.40

94,782

20.6

4

-36.8

941

15.0

1,504,178

9.2

85

-3.7

18,516

9.4

JSI

Skiathos 

Greece

73.40

7,676

-15.4

0

n.a.

122

-24.7

443,786

1.9

0

n.a.

4,088

0.9

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

224,387

6.9

15

-11.3

2,125

3.3

2,214,498

2.7

153

-0.5

20,329

4.4

KGS

Kos 

Greece

73.40

263,894

-5.5

27

0.6

2,034

-5.2

2,635,105

0.4

278

10.8

19,068

-2.3

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

33,694

-7.4

28

-14.9

514

-6.5

440,381

4.5

302

-6.5

5,653

10.1

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

551,840

2.2

59

-5.2

3,893

-0.8

5,415,555

-0.5

547

-18.6

36,267

-3.1

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

30,317

0.6

18

-15.3

442

-18.5

454,514

3.8

193

-15.7

5,694

2.2

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

145,772

-5.7

209

-59.9

1,297

-7.9

4,793,997

-11.5

4,333

-36.0

33,808

-14.2

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

30,408

-43.7

201

-60.3

337

-34.8

2,863,203

-12.0

4,223

-36.7

19,644

-14.0

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

115,364

14.6

7

-39.9

960

7.6

1,930,794

-10.7

110

11.0

14,164

-14.4















At equity consolidated airports












AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

4,149,228

10.7

n.a.

n.a.

23,585

10.5

33,250,571

10.1

n.a.

n.a.

191,175

10.3

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,710,904

10.6

n.a.

n.a.

14,436

1.4

16,861,087

8.3

n.a.

n.a.

143,484

2.4

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

4,106,178

3.4

35,916

21.9

29,588

3.1

39,691,509

5.9

299,965

21.3

288,292

4.9

Frankfurt Airport2





October 2019

Month

Δ %

YTD 2019

Δ %

Passengers

6,433,845

1.0

60,626,556

2.2

Cargo (freight & mail)

179,273

-7.3

1,771,422

-3.4

Aircraft movements

45,938

-1.3

438,487

1.4

MTOW (in metric tons)3

2,817,262

-0.3

27,070,128

1.6

PAX/PAX-flight4

149.2

2.3

147.6

0.8

Seat load factor (%)

80.4

80.1

Punctuality rate (%)

74.2

71.5





Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Δ %5

PAX share

Δ %5

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

64.9

-0.9

64.2

1.4

 Germany

10.7

-5.4

10.3

-2.7

 Europe (excl. GER)

54.2

0.0

53.9

2.3

  Western Europe

45.3

-0.5

44.7

2.0

   Eastern Europe

8.9

2.5

9.2

3.5

Intercontinental

35.1

4.7

35.8

3.5

 Africa

4.9

6.6

4.6

9.8

 Middle East

5.0

7.2

5.1

1.9

 North America

12.7

7.3

12.8

3.3

 Central & South Amer.

2.8

-1.1

3.3

3.9

 Far East

9.7

1.2

10.0

1.8

 Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.

Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4  Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo =Freight + mail

Fraport AG

Torben Beckmann                               
Telephone:  +49 69 690-70553
Corporate Communications                 
E-mail:  t.beckmann@fraport.de
Media Relations                                  
Internet:  www.fraport.com
60547 Frankfurt, Germany                    
Facebook:  www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

SOURCE Fraport AG

Related Links

fraport.com

You just read:

Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2019: Growth Momentum Slows

News provided by

Fraport AG

Nov 13, 2019, 01:00 ET