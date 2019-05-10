Fras-le announces results for 1Q19
May 10, 2019, 13:15 ET
CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), which is one of the members of Empresas Randon, and is widely recognized as the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a world leader, has announced its results for the 1st Quarter of 2019. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
KEY RESULTS – 1Q19
(Percentages indicate variations over respective periods of 1Q18 and 4Q18 – in millions)
Consolidated net revenues
1Q19: R$ 322.7 (1Q18: +30.9% | 4Q18: -8.1%)
Net revenues in national market:
1Q19: R$ 167.9 (1Q18: +44.6% | 4Q18: -0.9%)
Net revenues in external market:
1Q19: R$ 154.8 (1Q18: +18.7% | 4Q18: -14.9%)
External market billing (Exports + operations abroad):
1Q19: US$ 41.0 (1Q18: +2.1% | 4Q18: -13.8%)
Consolidated gross profit:
1Q19: R$ 75.0 (1Q18: +19.5% | 4Q18: -15.1%)
Operating Profit:
1Q19: R$ 15.1 (1Q18: -78.6% | 4Q18: -24.3%)
EBITDA:
1Q19: R$ 29.0 (1Q18: -64.1% | 4Q18: -9.1%)
Consolidated net Profit/Loss:
1Q19: R$ -2.5 (1Q18: -105.7% | 4Q18: -114.3%)
AUDIOCONFERENCE ON RESULTS
(In Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English)
May 9, 2019 (Thursday);
11:00 a.m. Brasilia | 10:00 a.m. New York | 3:00 p.m. London;
Dial-in connections in Brazil: +55 11 3193-1001 |+55 11 2820-4001 | Password: Fras-le;
Dial-in connections in the U.S.: 1 800 492-3904 (Toll free) | +1 646 291-8936 (New York)
Password: Fras-le;
WEBCASTING
Portuguese: http://choruscall.com.br/fras-le/1t19.htm
English: http://choruscall.com.br/fras-le/1q19.htm
Investor Relations Contact
E-mail: ri@fras-le.com
Site: http://ri.fras-le.com.br
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Phone: +55 54 3239.1519
Roberto Pezzi
Phone: +55 54 3239.1532
SOURCE Fras-le S.A.
