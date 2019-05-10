Fras-le announces results for 1Q19

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), which is one of the members of Empresas Randon, and is widely recognized as the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a world leader, has announced its results for the 1st Quarter of 2019. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

KEY RESULTS – 1Q19

(Percentages indicate variations over respective periods of 1Q18 and 4Q18 – in millions)

Consolidated net revenues

1Q19: R$ 322.7 (1Q18: +30.9% | 4Q18: -8.1%)

Net revenues in national market:

1Q19: R$ 167.9 (1Q18: +44.6% | 4Q18: -0.9%)



Net revenues in external market:

1Q19: R$ 154.8 (1Q18: +18.7% | 4Q18: -14.9%)

External market billing (Exports + operations abroad):

1Q19: US$ 41.0 (1Q18: +2.1% | 4Q18: -13.8%)



Consolidated gross profit:

1Q19: R$ 75.0 (1Q18: +19.5% | 4Q18: -15.1%)



Operating Profit:

1Q19: R$ 15.1 (1Q18: -78.6% | 4Q18: -24.3%)

EBITDA:

1Q19: R$ 29.0 (1Q18: -64.1% | 4Q18: -9.1%)

Consolidated net Profit/Loss:

1Q19: R$ -2.5 (1Q18: -105.7% | 4Q18: -114.3%)



