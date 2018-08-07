Fras-le reports results for 3Q - 9M 2018
15:16 ET
CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), a member of the Randon Companies, the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a leader worldwide, announced its results for the third quarter and nine months ended 2018. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS.
MAIN RESULTS – 3Q18 | 9M18
(Percentages indicate variations with the respective periods of 2017 – amounts in R$ millions)
Consolidated net income:
3Q18: R$ 260.7 (+19.1%) | 9M18: R$ 789.9 (+29.2%)
Net revenues in the domestic market:
3Q18: R$ 139.5 (+25.7%) | 9M18: R$ 379.2 (+26.5%)
Net revenues in the international market:
3Q18: R$ 121.3 (+12.3%) | 9M18: R$ 410.7 (+31.8%)
Billing for External Market (Exports + Foreign Operations):
3Q18: US$ 31.1 (-16.8%) | 9M18: US$ 115.4 (+18.2%)
Consolidated gross income:
3Q18: R$ 77.5 (+27.4%) | 9M18: R$ 215.3 (+37.3%)
Operating Income:
3Q18: R$ 26.9 (+37.1%) | 9M18: R$ 119.9 (+142.6%)
EBITDA:
3Q18: R$ 37.8 (+29.5%) | 9M18: R$ 151.9 (+96.2%)
Consolidated net income:
3Q18: R$ 9.2 (-41.8%) | 9M18: R$ 71.0 (+32.2%)
CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS RESULTS
(In Portuguese, with simultaneous interpretation into English)
November 8, 2018 (Thursday)
11:00 a.m. (Brasília) | 8:00 a.m. New York | 1:00 p.m. London
Dial-in with connections in Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001 or +55 (11) 2820-4001 | Password: Fras-le;
Dial-in with connections in the USA: 1 800 492-3904 (Toll free) | +1 646 828-8246 (New York)
Password: Fras-le;
WEBCASTING
Portuguese: www.choruscall.com.br/fras-le/3t18.htm
Simultaneous interpretation: www.choruscall.com.br/fras-le/3q18.htm
IR Contact
E-mail: ri@fras-le.com
Site: http://ir.fras-le.com.br/
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Telephone: +55 54 3239.1519
Roberto Pezzi
Telephone: +55 54 3239.1532
SOURCE Fras-le S.A.
