Fras-le reports results for 3Q - 9M 2018

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), a member of the Randon Companies, the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a leader worldwide, announced its results for the third quarter and nine months ended 2018. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS.

MAIN RESULTS – 3Q18 | 9M18

(Percentages indicate variations with the respective periods of 2017 – amounts in R$ millions)

Consolidated net income:

3Q18: R$ 260.7 (+19.1%) | 9M18: R$ 789.9 (+29.2%)

Net revenues in the domestic market:

3Q18: R$ 139.5 (+25.7%) | 9M18: R$ 379.2 (+26.5%)

Net revenues in the international market:

3Q18: R$ 121.3 (+12.3%) | 9M18: R$ 410.7 (+31.8%)

Billing for External Market (Exports + Foreign Operations):

3Q18: US$ 31.1 (-16.8%) | 9M18: US$ 115.4 (+18.2%)

Consolidated gross income:

3Q18: R$ 77.5 (+27.4%) | 9M18: R$ 215.3 (+37.3%)

Operating Income:

3Q18: R$ 26.9 (+37.1%) | 9M18: R$ 119.9 (+142.6%)

EBITDA:

3Q18: R$ 37.8 (+29.5%) | 9M18: R$ 151.9 (+96.2%)

Consolidated net income:

3Q18: R$ 9.2 (-41.8%) | 9M18: R$ 71.0 (+32.2%)

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS RESULTS

(In Portuguese, with simultaneous interpretation into English)

November 8, 2018 (Thursday)

11:00 a.m. (Brasília) | 8:00 a.m. New York | 1:00 p.m. London

Dial-in with connections in Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001 or +55 (11) 2820-4001 | Password: Fras-le;

Dial-in with connections in the USA: 1 800 492-3904 (Toll free) | +1 646 828-8246 (New York)

Password: Fras-le;

WEBCASTING

Portuguese: www.choruscall.com.br/fras-le/3t18.htm

Simultaneous interpretation: www.choruscall.com.br/fras-le/3q18.htm

IR Contact

E-mail: ri@fras-le.com

Site: http://ir.fras-le.com.br/

Hemerson Fernando de Souza

Telephone: +55 54 3239.1519

Roberto Pezzi

Telephone: +55 54 3239.1532

SOURCE Fras-le S.A.

Related Links

http://ir.fras-le.com.br

