Fraser Email Compromised in Phishing Scheme

RICHFIELD, Minn., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 6, 2019, a Fraser staff member's email account was compromised in a phishing scheme. As a result, a spreadsheet containing information from the Fraser waitlist may have been accessed by a third party.

The spreadsheet did not contain social security numbers, credit card numbers or personal medical information. Instead, the document contained client first and last names, Fraser ID numbers, a client's city and ZIP code, services for which the individual was referred, and notes about scheduling preferences. This information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Affected individuals have been contacted and are advised to monitor their accounts over the next several months to protect themselves from potential harm and call 1-855-246-9432 for additional information.

Working with its IT vendors, Fraser was able to re-establish a secure IT environment within hours of discovering the email account was compromised and continues to monitor its systems closely to ensure that security measures are working. To prevent the unintended release of information in the future, Fraser is reviewing and updating its procedures for the internal exchange of client information.

Visit www.fraser.org.

Contact: Abigail Vavra

Fraser Public Policy & Compliance Counsel

Abigail.vavra@fraser.org

SOURCE Fraser

Related Links

https://www.fraser.org

