Fraser Opens Autism Center of Excellence® in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Minnesota, 1 in 44 children is diagnosed with autism. To serve this growing need, Fraser — Minnesota's largest and most experienced provider of autism services — opened a new Autism Center of Excellence® satellite location in Maple Grove, MN, on March 8, to serve 24 children and their families.

The Autism Center of Excellence satellite location provides individualized, intensive autism services for autism spectrum disorders in children, ages 18 months to 7 years. Children served at a Fraser satellite location will also have access to onsite speech and occupational therapy, as well as the complete continuum of services offered at Fraser full-service clinics.

"At Fraser, we don't believe in a one-size-fits-all approach," says Rachel Gardner, Director of Fraser Autism Center of Excellence. "Our services are individualized to each child, family and person. We work with families to determine what success looks like. And then we help individuals work toward those goals."

With over 85 years of serving individuals and families with diverse cognitive, emotional, and physical needs, Fraser has a depth and range of knowledge few other organizations can match. Additionally, we offer a unique blend of disability services with mental health care for co-existing service needs.

The satellite locations supplement Fraser's full-service clinics and increase convenience and access to intensive autism services for the Twin Cities' community. There are plans to open more locations throughout the metro by the end of 2021.

Fraser's mission is to make a meaningful and lasting difference for individuals and families living with diverse intellectual, emotional or physical needs, by providing a lifetime of quality healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services. To learn more, visit fraser.org.

