Fraser Psychology Internship Program Receives CoA Accreditation

RICHFIELD, Minn., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraser — the Upper Midwest's premier provider of autism services and Minnesota's largest early childhood provider of mental health services — recently received accreditation for its psychology internship program from the American Psychological Association Commission on Accreditation (CoA).

In citing its reasons for accreditation, CoA said, "The Commission recognizes the quality of training provided by the program and deems it in substantial compliance with the Standards of Accreditation. The internship program at Fraser services the needs of a diverse set of children in the Minneapolis area. The program has a supportive learning environment and a well-articulated model for training. Beyond general training in health service psychology, the program offers 'specialized training in children's mental health and trauma-focused assessment and intervention, assessment and intervention for Autism Spectrum Disorder, and neuropsychological evaluation' (self-study [SS], Standard II.B. l)."

Fraser President and CEO, Diane S. Fraser said, "As a leader in the industry, we believe it is our duty to train the next generation of providers. Accreditation will allow Fraser to recruit, train, and retain quality staff to meet the growing demand for services. We are very proud to have our program recognized by CoA."

Fraser provides a continuum of healthcare, housing, education, and employment services that help individuals and families navigate autism, mental health, and special needs at every stage of life. The nonprofit offers internships for undergraduates and master's/doctorate level clinicians in psychology, social work, and pediatric therapy. For more information, visit fraser.org.

