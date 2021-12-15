Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to hit $100 BN by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing instances of cyberthreats and money laundering across sectors are driving the need for FDP solutions. The rapid digitalization across sectors, such as fintech, healthcare, etc., has increased the frequency of cyberattacks. From the past few years, the fintech sector has been facing instances of cyberattacks, increasing the demand for FDP solutions. The fintech solution providers are integrating their digital payment platform with FDP solutions to provide more secure and reliable services.

The identity and authentication segment is poised to capture substantial market share by 2027. Increasing online fraud activities. such as identity thefts and account takeovers, especially in the e-commerce sector is likely to fuel the industry revenue. This has increased the importance of identity & authentication to mitigate fraud risks. Identification and authentication are the security approaches to control the access of any digital service or platform based on the authenticated identity of a user.

The internal fraud type is anticipated to grow at over 25% CAGR between 2021 to 2027 due to the rising collusion among employees. Internal fraud is any fraudulent activity committed against an enterprise by its own directors, executives, or employees for financial gains. Internal frauds are attributed to the lack of personal morality and ethics, poor or no internal controls within the enterprise, and financial pressure on employees (such as high debts and low salary). It includes three major categories - corruption, asset misappropriation, and financial statement frauds.

The credit & debit fraud segment is expected to hold 30% of the FDP market share in 2027. Credit & debit card frauds involve fraud, theft, or any illegal transaction performed by a payment card (debit/credit), using the card as a fraudulent source of money for the transaction. Banks are increasingly adopting robust anti-fraud measures, such as electronic chip-based cards (EMV cards), anti-skimming ATM machines, and Two Factor Authentication (2FA), for protecting transactions against fraud activities.

The healthcare sector is forecast to register 20% gains through 2027 owing to the rising number of fraudulent claims such as life insurance. The healthcare fraud involves fraudulent activities with the intention of defrauding medical insurers, government healthcare programs & equivalent private programs, and medical patients. For instance, in October 2020, UVM Health Network was affected by a cyberattack due to which it had shut down its 5,000-healthcare systems. The systems were disconnected for 40 days.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow exponentially in the fraud detection and prevention market with a substantial growth rate throughout the forecast timeline. The growth is attributed to the increasing digitalization across sectors and supportive government initiatives for propelling digital transactions in the region. Moreover, the growing instances of account take over, identity theft, phishing, etc., are creating ample growth opportunities.

The companies operating in the market are focusing on updating their fraud detection and prevention platforms. For instance, in November 2021, D4T4 Solutions Plc launched the latest version of its behavioral biometric Celebrus Fraud Data Platform with tamper proof geolocation, enhanced scam prevention, and time series anomaly detection technology. The latest version helps banks, insurance companies, and other organizations to protect their customers against fraud activities.

Some major findings of the fraud detection and prevention market report include:

The increasing adoption of advanced analytics in FDP and integration of ML & AI technologies for developing more advanced and integrated FDP solutions is providing significant growth opportunities to the FDP market vendors.

The growing demand for FDP solutions across multiple sectors is anticipated to support the market growth.

The APAC fraud detection and prevention market is propelled by the increasing penetration of internet and mobile phones.

Major players operating in the FDP market are ACI Worldwide Inc, Arbutus Software Inc, DXC Technology, Experian PLC, First Data Corporation, Fiserv Inc, Guardian Analytics, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

The companies operating in the market are actively investing in developing more advanced and secure FDP solutions.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Fraud Detection & Prevention Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1 Global outlook

3.3.2 By region

3.3.2.1 North America

3.3.2.2 Europe

3.3.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4 Latin America

3.3.2.5 Middle East & Africa

3.3.3 Industry value chain

3.3.3.1 Suppliers

3.3.3.2 FDP technology providers

3.3.3.3 Marketing & distribution channels

3.3.4 Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1 Strategy

3.3.4.2 Business growth

3.4 Evolution of FDP

3.5 FDP industry architecture

3.6 Fraud triangle and fraud cycle

3.7 FDP industry ecosystem analysis

3.7.1 FDP software providers

3.7.2 FDP service providers

3.7.3 Fraud prevention hardware providers

3.7.4 System integrators

3.7.5 End users

3.7.6 Distribution channel

3.7.7 Profit margin analysis

3.7.8 Vendor matrix

3.8 Patent analysis

3.9 Investment portfolio

3.10 Technology & innovation landscape

3.10.1 Rule based fraud detection

3.10.2 Machine learning and deep learning

3.10.3 Fraud analytics

3.10.4 Blockchain technology

3.11 Regulatory landscape

3.11.1 Data protection regulations

3.11.1.1 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

3.11.1.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

3.11.1.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

3.11.1.4 The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

3.11.1.5 The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLB) Act of 1999

3.11.1.6 The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

3.11.2 Banking regulations

3.11.2.1 Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD)

3.11.2.2 Fraud Detection & Prevention Directive 2015/849/EU (FDPD)

3.11.2.3 Basel-III Regulations

3.11.2.4 Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act

3.11.2.5 European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR)

3.11.2.6 Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA)

3.11.2.7 Indian Contract Act 1872

3.11.2.8 Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID)

3.11.2.9 Prevention of Money Laundering Act

3.12 Industry impact forces

3.12.1 Growth drivers

3.12.1.1 Increasingly stringent penalties on non-compliance with FDP regulations

3.12.1.2 Rise in revenue loss due to numerous financial frauds

3.12.1.3 Growing use of electronic and digital payment methods

3.12.1.4 Increase in the frequency of cyberattacks and frauds

3.12.1.5 Rapid surge in deployment of AI and big data analytics

3.12.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.12.2.1 Lack of skilled professionals

3.12.2.2 High upfront costs associated with FDP solutions

3.13 Growth potential analysis

3.14 Porter's analysis

3.15 PESTEL analysis

