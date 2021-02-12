Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Worth $ 107.08 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 19.65% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market"

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

With the advent of technology, hackers have become more sophisticated and can identify and exploit vulnerabilities. The organizations are suffering greatly from this and the fraud detection and prevention market is gaining traction. The volume of data is increasing day by day owing to many transactions, and enterprises are taking proactive measures to eliminate potential losses from cybersecurity frauds. All the verticals including financial and healthcare are understanding the limitations of traditional strategies and these technologies are susceptible to cyber threats which result in data and revenue losses. Malware, virus, phishing, and counterfeit cards are some of the attacks faced by the e-payment platform. The increase in no of these threats will result in limiting the growth of digital business and hence the fraud detection and prevention market is booming at an exponential rate.

The major players in the market are IBM, FICO, SAS Institute, BAE Systems, DXC Technology, SAP, ACI Worldwide, Fiserv, NICE Systems, Experian, LexisNexis Risk solutions.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market On the basis of Component, Vertical, Application, and Geography.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Component

Solution



Service

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Vertical

Retail & E-commerce



IT & Telecom



Industrial & Manufacturing



Healthcare



Others

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Application

Payment Fraud



Money Laundering



Insurance Claims



Others

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

