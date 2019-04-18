NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistleblowers have gained significant media attention in the last few years. This has happened in part due to the large amounts of money that have been given out to whistleblowers and their lawyers. Whistleblowers have also received attention because they are revealing corrupt actions that the organizations they were employed with, at one point or another, participated in. However, before the whistle can be blown, there are few steps to be taken that potential whistleblowers should be aware of. Fraud Expert Advisors consultant, Angie Kelly, discusses whistleblowing 101.

Don't hesitate in reporting. Timing is everything and the same holds true when it comes to reporting corrupt behavior. Once the decision has been made to report, do not hesitate to come forward. According to the False Claims Act, only the first person who reports a crime is eligible for monetary compensation. There is also a statute of limitations to filing a suit. Be sure to report any concerns you have in a timely and efficient manner.

Choose confidants carefully. Before coming forward, whistleblowers may seek the opinion of those around them. Be careful who you choose to share your concerns with. Corporate compliance officers and other officials, are not the ideal people to reach out to. These employees are obligated to do what is best for the company. In fact, anyone associated with the company, may not have your best interest in mind. Be sure to consult with a third party person outside of the organization before speaking out.

Be mindful of the law. A whistleblower is someone who shines a light on corporate lawbreaking. They will not want to be caught breaking the law while whistleblowing. An FEA advisor is a great resource in helping current whistleblowers navigate how to go about lawfully obtaining evidence. If it came to light that a whistleblower obtained evidence unlawfully, the outcome could be catastrophic for the case and whistleblower. Not only could the whistleblower be subject to attacks on their credibility and criminal prosecution, but the case could be dismissed as well.

Build the strongest case possible to secure the best potential payout. It takes courage to speak out against the corrupt actions taking place in a person's current or former workplace. That is why through the whistleblowing process, there is the potential for monetary reward. Whistleblowers will want to work closely with an FEA advisor and well-versed lawyer to present the strongest case possible. The strongest presented cases can lead to the largest payout. Whistleblowers should be sure to take the necessary steps to ensure they will be compensated justly.

About Fraud Expert Advisors (FEA): Fraud Expert Advisors are not attorneys; they are whistleblower advocates who connect you with a whistleblower who is ready to advise others on what it's like to become a whistleblower and guide those seeking to blow the whistle on fraud through the often daunting legal process. FEA provides a safe space for whistleblowers to share information and experiences while addressing any concerns and uncertainties regarding fraud claims. FEA has a consulting team that consists of former Whistleblowers and fraud investigators. Put your trust into an FEA advisor today if you think your employer or previous employer is engaging in fraud or other illegal activities.

