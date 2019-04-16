Fraud Expert Advisors Shares Whistleblower Protection Tips

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The decision to blow the whistle is not one to be taken lightly. The outcome can alter both the life and career of the whistleblower as well as the organization in question. Due to that fact, it is important that whistleblowers protect themselves from the backlash and legal issues they may face from coming forward. Fraud Expert Advisors (FEA) shares whistleblower protection tips.

Know the rules. There are many rules in place when it comes to whistleblowing. Be sure to consult with an FEA advisor to review those rules, know what the factors are before speaking out against a former or current employer, and have someone in your corner throughout the entire process. These factors may put a time limit on when a claim can be made or dictate the amount of financial compensation to be awarded. Make sure those stipulations are being closely followed to put yourself in the best possible standing.

Properly represent yourself. Before coming forward with any claim, be sure you have a lawyer in your corner. You'll want to find a law firm or lawyer with an expertise in whistleblowing. When choosing a lawyer, do your due diligence. That means research and phone calls. These phone calls can be made anonymously and directly to the lawyer. If the call leaves you feeling anything less than 100% sure, continue to look. The lawyer you choose will be in your life for years to come. Be completely confident in your choice.

Keep evidence to yourself. As a whistleblower, you had access to otherwise confidential information. This information will be needed to make your claim stronger. Once you have decided to come forward, be sure that your notes from meetings, conversations, and actions taken by your employer be kept private. Do not keep them on the internal server that a higher up may be able to access. This evidence may be needed to further drive your claim home and will need to remain untampered with.

Speak to your lawyer and FEA advisor only. When it comes to your case, it is best to keep the discussion to a minimum. There is too much at risk with an ongoing whistleblower case, to speak freely to anyone who is not your lawyer. Consult your FEA advisor or lawyer if you feel the need to speak about your whistleblower status with a close friend or colleague.

About Fraud Expert Advisors (FEA): Fraud Expert Advisors are not attorneys; they are whistleblower advocates who connect you with a whistleblower who is ready to advise others on what it's like to become a whistleblower and guide those seeking to blow the whistle on fraud through the often daunting legal process. FEA provides a safe space for whistleblowers to share information and experiences while addressing any concerns and uncertainties regarding fraud claims. FEA has a consulting team that consists of former Whistleblowers and fraud investigators. Put your trust into an FEA advisor today if you think your employer or previous employer is engaging in fraud or other illegal activities.

