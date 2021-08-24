NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud.net has been named a Top Performer in the Fraud Prevention Software category in the Summer 2021 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.

FeaturedCustomers evaluated all the potential Fraud Prevention Software companies on its platform for possible inclusion in the report. Only 17 companies met the criteria needed for being included in the Summer 2021 Fraud Prevention Software Customer Success Report, and Fraud.net earned a Top Performer award in the category.

Fraud.net Named Top Performer In FeaturedCustomers' Summer 2021 Fraud Prevention Software Customer Success Report

Fraud.net earned this accolade through the testimonies of satisfied customers, noting great usability, unmatched expertise, importance placed on customer feedback, and a quick return on investment. These testimonies were shared by a variety of organizations in various industries, including travel agencies, banking, fintech, and e-commerce companies.

The Customer Success Report rankings are determined by multiple factors including total positive reviews, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties.

The Top Performer designation is awarded to vendors with significant market presence and enough customer success content to validate their vision. Highly rated by customers, Fraud.net consistently publishes high-quality, vendor-produced customer success content and curates quality customer references from multiple third-party sites.

The full report, along with Fraud.net's profile, is available for download .

About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net is a leader in AI-powered enterprise risk intelligence. Its award-winning fraud detection platform helps digital businesses to quickly identify transactional anomalies and pinpoint fraud using artificial intelligence, big data and live-streaming visualizations. Fraud.net's platform was designed to combat hard-to-detect fraud at digital enterprises in the e-commerce, travel and financial services sectors. Its unified algorithmic architecture combines: cognitive computing/deep learning, collective intelligence, rules-based decision engines, and streaming analytics to detect fraud in real-time, at scale.

Fraud.net is the only cloud-based "glass-box" system, offering a full and transparent presentation of the data, statistics and contextual variables to help organizations simultaneously reduce risk and optimize business processes. With Fraud.net, enterprises can simplify their fraud management, defending against different types of fraud through one unified solution.

To learn more from a solution specialist, visit Fraud.net today.

