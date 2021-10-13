Fraud.net wins Platinum Juniper Research Award for Fintech Innovation, AI Platform of the Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud.net , a leading fraud prevention and risk management platform, is proud to announce that it has won the 2021 Platinum Juniper Research Future Digital Award for "AI Platform of the Year" in Fintech Innovation.

Juniper Research recognizes and awards the " most impactful financial products and services operating across: Banking, Fraud and Security, and Retail and Payments."

"We are honored to be the Platinum Award winner in this category, the highest accolade awarded by Juniper Research, and are tirelessly working on further improving our AI solutions to isolate fraud and digital risk so our clients can grow faster," says Cathy Ross, President and co-founder of Fraud.net.

About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net operates the first end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem specifically built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

To learn more about their award-winning fraud detection solution, visit Fraud.net today.

About Juniper Research:

Juniper Research specializes in 'identifying and appraising high growth market sectors within the digital ecosystem.' It is one of the leading analyst firms in digital tech, using market forecasting, competitive analysis, and strategic assessment in its research to provide impartial, independent commentary on opportunities that businesses are considering taking in the digital industry.

