Fraugster and IXOPAY team up to future proof payments and secure BNPL providers, Marketplaces and iGaming companies with powerful AI fraud prevention

This partnership will enhance the solutions available to a range of merchants and payment companies. BNPL providers addressing complex fraud use cases, like Synthetic Identity Fraud, will have access to device intelligence and linking analysis to mitigate this risk. Similarly, online Marketplaces and iGaming companies will be able to go-live faster without historical data and benefit from full chargeback protection via a no-code integration.

IXOPAY CEO Nathalie Siegl says: "Payments are a mission critical part of any business. Our goal is to give clients a streamlined experience and access to the best options available, from the best payments processing options per country to industry leading risk management. Partnering with Fraugster is an organic step; their advanced AI technology provides unparalleled fraud protection without adding complexity or sacrificing user experience."

Fraugster Co-CEO, Christian Mangold says: "We are delighted to be partnering with IXOPAY who share our belief that the industry needs to unite against fraud, and provide more flexible and scalable solutions to customers. Too many merchants I speak with tell me that they have multiple integrations with different vendors to cover risk, fraud and compliance topics. This creates complexity and drives up costs. It should not be that way. Our customers will be able to simplify things by picking and choosing from multiple solutions, including full chargeback protection, via one integration."

About Fraugster

Fraugster is a Berlin based payment intelligence company. Fraugster enables the world's leading merchants, global payment companies like Worldline and Ratepay to intelligently manage the impact of fraud to minimise the costs of fraud, maximise revenue and improve customer experience. Fraugster has developed one of the most accurate AI fraud prevention solutions in the market and is backed by leading deeptech investors Earlybird, Speedinvest, CommerzVentures and Munich Re Ventures. Further information can be found at https://www.fraugster.com/

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is a payments orchestration platform enabling independent, flexible and global payment processing. As a highly scalable and PCI-DSS certified "fintech enabler", IXOPAY fulfils the needs of large merchants as well as those of "white label" clients: payment service providers (PSPs), acquirers and independent sales organizations (ISOs). The modern, easily extendable architecture offers smart transaction routing & cascading, state-of-the-art risk & fraud management, fully automated reconciliation and settlements processing, comprehensive reporting as well as plugin-based integration of acquirers, payment service providers and alternative payment methods (APMs). IXOPAY is part of the IXOLIT Group, founded in Vienna, Austria in 2001. With local entities in Austria and the USA, IXOLIT supports national and international customers across various industry verticals. https://www.ixopay.com/

Contact: Christian Mangold, +49(0)30 555794810

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691142/Fraugster_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691143/IXOPAY_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fraugster Services GmbH and IXOPAY