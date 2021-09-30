Fraza Hires Christen Powers to Drive Employee Development and Engagement

"We are pleased to have Christen on our team," said Roger Runyan, CEO of Fraza and Vitan Equipment. "Our employees embody our mission to be the best service organization, period. It was important for me to bring on board a human resources leader like Christen, who values culture, engagement and employee wellbeing. Her experience and expertise will guarantee those values are at the forefront of our HR initiatives."

Prior to Fraza, Powers worked at Minth North America (human resources director) and MAT Holdings (vice president, human resources), and has strategic human resources experience. In her previous positions, Powers focused on culture transformation to improve employee engagement and satisfaction, succession development and career planning, and a benefits restructure. Powers brings with her over 20 years of experience in human resources.

As director, human resources at Fraza, Powers looks forward to driving the development of Fraza employees through a welcoming onboarding process, career planning and development, training and overall engagement to ensure a positive work environment.

"I look forward to supporting Fraza's goals and mission, while engaging our team and helping our employees navigate their career development within our organization," said Powers. "I'm excited to see all we accomplish over the coming years."

About Fraza

Fraza is southeast Michigan's fastest growing material handling and facilities management provider, committed to providing its clients excellent customer service, experienced technicians, and the industry's most advanced technology. Fraza offers new and pre-owned forklifts and other material handling equipment; parts and service for any make or model of equipment; dock and door products and service; rentals; related warehouse and industrial supplies; batteries and chargers; and operator training. Fraza also serves as Overhead Door Company of Metro DetroitTM. In business since 1938, Fraza has four full-service locations in Canton, Sterling Heights, Bridgeport, and Grand Rapids. Learn more at frazagroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

