Fraza Hires Matt Wilczek as Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, to Help Lead Company's Strategic Goals

"Fraza is already making headway in the material handling industry, and I'm excited to be able to use my skills and experience to drive these initiatives even further," Wilczek said. "In this role, I'll be able to take the momentum Fraza is already experiencing in the industry and drive it forward through the implementation of strategic projects."

As Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, Wilczek will be responsible for leading major initiatives that will build the future of Fraza. His role will be integral to the most strategic and transformational projects in the company. These projects will include streamlining processes, enabling continued growth and scalability, positively influencing team member morale and job satisfaction, helping to provide innovative customer-focused technology and further advancing Fraza's position as an industry leader.

"For Fraza to be successful, we want to prioritize strategic goals from the inside out. We believe a happy, fulfilled team leads to higher quality services and satisfied customers. I'm so excited to have Matt on board to help implement strategic plans that will solidify our position as the best material handling service company for both our customers and our employees," said Fraza CEO Roger Runyan.

Wilczek's experience plays an important role as Fraza expands geographically and moves forward with its initiatives to be a leader in the modernization of the material handling industry, while maintaining its commitment to being the best service organization possible.

About Fraza

Fraza is southeast Michigan's fastest growing material handling provider, committed to providing its clients excellent customer service, experienced technicians, and the industry's most advanced technology. Fraza offers new and used equipment, parts and service for any make or model of material handling equipment, rentals, related warehouse and industrial supplies, and operator training. In business since 1938, Fraza has three full service locations in Canton, Sterling Heights, and Bridgeport. Learn more at frazagroup.com.

SOURCE Fraza

Related Links

https://frazagroup.com

