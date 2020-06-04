Fraza Promotes Tony Bowne to Vice President and General Manager

Bowne, in his prior role as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing, led the company through a rebranding and built and executed a growth strategy that more than doubled the company's market share for forklift sales. He also contributed to the company's expansion by launching a new branch and diversifying the company's product portfolio to include dock & door, warehouse solutions, and battery divisions.

"When Tony joined us in 2016, I knew that big things were in store for Fraza," said Roger Runyan, CEO and majority owner. "Tony had a clear strategy to grow Fraza by first increasing the use of technology and data to inform decision making, and then by diversifying our product line to more fully serve our customers. His foresight and strategic initiatives have increased Fraza's footprint and ultimately provide our customers with more solutions to their business needs. He is a strong leader and I can't wait to see what he will do with a broader scope of responsibilities."

"I feel very honored to have the opportunity to expand my contributions within Fraza," said Bowne. "Fraza has always been a recognized leader in material handling service and we are continuing on that path by incorporating new technology and services our market comes to expect from the Best Service Organization. What most excites me is the people within our business. They make coming to work so much fun and I'm excited to participate with them in the future growth of the company."

Bowne holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance and an MBA with a focus in International Business, both from Central Michigan University.

About Fraza

Fraza is southeast Michigan's fastest growing material handling and facilities management provider, committed to providing its clients excellent customer service, experienced technicians, and the industry's most advanced technology. Fraza offers new and used equipment; parts and service for any make or model of material handling equipment; dock and door products and service; rentals; related warehouse and industrial supplies; batteries and chargers; and operator training. In business since 1938, Fraza has four full-service locations in Canton, Sterling Heights, Bridgeport, and Grand Rapids. Learn more at frazagroup.com, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

