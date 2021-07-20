FRC Launches new website tracking taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood since 1994

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council launched a new tracking website titled "America's Direct Deposit to Planned Parenthood" that shows taxpayer funding and abortion data of Planned Parenthood since 1994. This new analysis combines information from Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports which track federal tax dollars and Planned Parenthood's own annual reports that cover all government funding as well as service information. Over the 25 years between 1994-2019, Planned Parenthood has reported performing 7,059,206 abortions and receiving $9.7 billion in total taxpayer funding.

Over the same period, while total abortions in the U.S. have decreased, Planned Parenthood's share of total abortions reported to the Center for Disease Control have increased from a mere 10.5 percent in 1994 to 55.8 percent in 2018, the last year for which numbers are available. At the same time, annual taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood has nearly quadrupled, from $163.1 million in 1994 to $618.1 million in 2019. While Planned Parenthood's expanding abortion business is not directly caused by an increase in taxpayer funding, the $9.7 billion in taxpayer funds that Planned Parenthood received has made a substantial impact in transforming Planned Parenthood into the nation's single largest abortion supplier.

The House is considering an appropriations bill which repeals the Hyde Amendment and includes $400 million for Title X, the second largest source of federal funding for Planned Parenthood. Much of this 28 percent increase in Title X family planning grants will further Planned Parenthood's abortion business.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said:

"Planned Parenthood has become America's abortion giant, and it has been taxpayer dollars that has bankrolled the baby-killing industry. Planned Parenthood now performs more abortions annually than every other abortion supplier in America. Far from escaping its racist, eugenicist roots, it increasingly targets minority babies by locating the vast majority of its abortion facilities near black or Hispanic neighborhoods. Planned Parenthood does not deserve billions in government funding. Even pro-choice Americans have long agreed that taxpayers should not be forced to fund abortions. The time has come to put an end to the forced partnership between taxpayers and Planned Parenthood," concluded Perkins.

Connor Semelsberger, FRC's Director of Federal Affairs for Life and Human Dignity, who analyzed the data, added:

"Congress and many states have enacted policies like the Hyde Amendment that prohibit taxpayer funding for abortions directly; however, Planned Parenthood continues to receive millions of dollars in federal, state, and local tax subsidies each year while expanding their abortion business. This analysis brings to light what Planned Parenthood has long tried to keep in the dark, that their single goal has always been and still is to 'weed out the unfit' and receive public validation for that goal through taxpayer funding. As history shows us, at Planned Parenthood nothing is certain but death and taxpayer funding."

For more information, visit: frc.org/track.

