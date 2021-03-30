FRC Praises Arkansas legislature for protecting children from life-altering gender transition drugs, hormones, and surgeries

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council is praising the Arkansas legislature for overwhelmingly approving the Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act which prohibits physicians from administering gender transition procedures to minors, prohibits taxpayer funds and medical insurance policies from paying for them, and provides legal remedies for minors who have been permanently disfigured and/or sterilized by them.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement:

"Family Research Council applauds the Arkansas legislature for voting overwhelmingly to send the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act to Governor Asa Hutchison to be signed into law.

"There is a growing and urgent need for this legislation as harmful gender ideology sweeps across our nation, leaving children vulnerable to life-altering procedures such as puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgeries. These unscientific, destructive gender transition procedures should not be allowed to interrupt the development of children and irreversibly alter their bodies. The SAFE Act addresses this critical need while also ensuring that the government never uses taxpayer dollars to pay for experiments that will damage the lives of the next generation.

"As a growing number of minors come forward to share their stories about being permanently disfigured and/or sterilized, the need for legal remedies has become very apparent. Research has not shown that these procedures are effective in improving patient's mental health. They have serious negative side effects, up to and including permanent sterilization—thus violating the most fundamental principle of medical ethics, 'First, do no harm.'

"Family Research Council urges Governor Hutchison to sign the SAFE Act and protect vulnerable children from experimental procedures that cause physiological trauma for those dealing with gender dysphoria," concluded Perkins.

