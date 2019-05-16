FRC President Tony Perkins calls out Equality Act: 'egregious attack' on religious freedom, 'Orwellian reach'

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Perkins, President of Family Research Council spoke this morning at a press conference on Capitol Hill to oppose the Equality Act (H.R. 5). Other speakers at the press conference included Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.), Penny Nance, Kara Dansky, Michael Farris, and Marilyn Musgrave. The press conference was livestreamed.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins delivered the following statement:

"The so-called Equality Act is unfair on many fronts. It is an attack on parental rights, women's sports, but to the millions of people of faith in this country, it is an egregious attack on the freedom to believe and live according to those beliefs. It would position the government to lord over churches and other faith-based institutions, dictating potentially who they hire, how their facilities are used, and even punishing them for not falling in step with a view of human sexuality that directly contradicts orthodox biblical teaching.

"No institution or person of faith, be it school, church, synagogues, mosque, business, or non-profit will escape the Orwellian reach of the Equality Act. The Religious Freedom Restoration Act will be committed to the 'memory hole,' and we will then experience a catastrophic loss of religious freedom in America, and, as a result, every American, those who believe and do not believe, will suffer the consequences. I urge the American people to speak with great force and clarity to Congress to stop H.R. 5, the Inequality Act," Perkins concluded.

