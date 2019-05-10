FRC President Tony Perkins to deliver Truett McConnell University commencement address

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Perkins, President of Family Research Council will speak tomorrow at the 70th commencement ceremony of Truett McConnell University (TMU) in Cleveland, Georgia. A Baptist institution in North Georgia, TMU is devoted to following the Bible and living out the Great Commission "From the very first verse to the very last tribe." The ceremony will be both open to the public and livestreamed.

TMU President Dr. Emir Caner made the following comments:

"In a day of ethical confusion and familial breakdown, Dr. Perkins leads the way in heralding and defending a biblical worldview among the nation's political and spiritual leaders. From religious liberty to life, from family to faith, Dr. Perkins' voice is known throughout the halls of Washington D.C., and our students will be blessed to hear from this prophet of the Lord."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins added:

"It's a special occasion for several reasons; among them, this is the 70th anniversary of the university's very first graduation. A lot has changed from those early days, but, as TMU's Dr. John Yarbrough points out, 'the heart of Truett McConnell has remained grounded in our faith.'

"This year's class will also be making history as the university's largest -- and I look forward to congratulating all 140 of them on their accomplishment this weekend," concluded Perkins.

Location: George Blaurock Student Wellness Center, Truett McConnell University, Cleveland, Georgia.

Time: May 11, 10 am, ET.

Watch the livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/truettmcconnell/.

