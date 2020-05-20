FRC Releases New Publication Showing Extent of Radical Sex Education in Schools

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council released a new publication today titled "Sex Education in Public Schools: Sexualization of Children and LGBT Indoctrination." It outlines the radical changes that have occurred in the way sex education is taught in America's public schools, and why parents should be concerned:

Teaching kids how to consent to sex/"how to" sex workshops.

"Fake Abstinence"—abstinence until your next steady boy/girlfriend.

Secret abortions: your parents never have to know.

Students pressured to declare themselves LGBT "allies."

Same-sex role playing.

Teaching children they could be born in the wrong body.

Cathy Ruse, Senior Fellow and Director of the Center for Human Dignity at Family Research Council, who authored the publication, wrote:

"Well-funded international pressure groups have been extraordinarily successful in pushing agenda-driven curricula that sexualizes children and promotes a 'sexual rights' ideology among youth. School systems are devoting significant classroom time to these programs—70 classroom hours per child in some cases—even while American public schools are failing to fulfill their core mission.

"Today's sex ed lessons can be highly manipulative—carefully designed to get children to approve of the concept of sexual rights and fluid sexual 'identities,' and to reject their religious beliefs, the authority of their parents, and even physical reality itself.

"Even if parents identify problematic lessons in sex ed and manage to opt their kids out, that won't protect them from sex propaganda appearing elsewhere in school, such as in the halls, in history class, on the calendar, and in the library.

"As parents, we should insist on the best for our children. Demanding risk avoidance-based sex ed, filing universal opt-out letters annually, and attending school board meetings are proactive ways that parents can let their schools know that they are informed, they are watching, and they are prepared to act," concluded Ruse.

